Tractor Supply Doubles Down on Commitment to Preserve and Protect Life Out Here

BRENTWOOD, Tenn.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Tractor Supply Company (NASDAQ: TSCO), the largest rural lifestyle retailer in the United States, and the Tractor Supply Company Foundation announced today they have renewed conservation agreements with Ducks Unlimited (DU) and Trout Unlimited (TU) for another five years.

The Tractor Supply Company Foundation first partnered with the conservation groups in 2022 with a three-year investment into each organization. Goals included conserving 12.5 million gallons of water; planting trees to intercept stormwater runoff and sequester carbon dioxide; and enhancing working lands and wetlands. By the close of the partnership in spring 2025, the initiative had conserved 45 million gallons of water, planted 84,000 trees in 19 states and improved 60,000 acres of working lands, wetlands and cold-water riverbanks. The impact of these efforts includes increased wildlife diversity and habitat, healthy waters and stronger communities.

With the partnerships’ impressive outcomes, the Foundation is making an additional investment of $50,000 per year into each conservation group for a combined total of $500,000 over the next five years to support projects aimed at land conservation, wetland restoration and tree-planting efforts.

“While we are dedicated to serving Life Out Here, partners like DU and TU are committed to preserving and protecting it. Together, we can ensure future generations are able to enjoy the natural world as we do today,” said Mary Winn Pilkington, President of the Tractor Supply Foundation. “The progress made in just three years of this collaboration exceeded all of our expectations. We are inspired to reach even higher, pursuing larger reforestation efforts in the wake of wildfires, restoring lands critical to waterfowl survival and finding new ways to involve our customers and Team Members in stewardship activities. We look forward to working together for another five years to help ensure the future prosperity of Life Out Here.”

Ducks Unlimited: Restoring Working Lands and Rural Landscapes

Tractor Supply’s 2022 investment in DU focused on supporting working lands programs in Texas and North Dakota. With the funding, DU sought to replenish at least 12.5 million gallons of water by 2025 through the Texas Prairie Wetland Project; restore and enhance 30,000 acres of grasslands and prairie pothole wetlands in North Dakota; and support rural communities in each of those respective states. DU exceeded all three partnership goals.

Moving forward, DU will prioritize Tractor Supply funding over the next five years around public land wetland restoration needs across Tennessee. Initial projects will include the Tennessee National Wildlife Refuge (NWR) Duck River Unit, Reelfoot Lake Wildlife Management Area (WMA), Horns Bluff Refuge and Shelton Ferry WMA, with more to come. Each location is home to critical habitats for shorebirds and waterfowl, and also serve as popular recreational areas for hunting, fishing and hiking.

“For nearly 90 years, DU’s collaborative conservation efforts have restored and protected vital waterfowl habitat, but the benefits of our wetland conservation projects go far beyond ducks,” said Andi Cooper, Director of Foundation Relations at Ducks Unlimited. “Clean water, flood mitigation and outdoor recreation are all important aspects of the work we do. Those are the benefits that draw partners like Tractor Supply to invest in this incredibly important conservation work, and we are thrilled to continue this partnership in Tennessee. Together, we are helping the Tennessee Wildlife Resources Agency and U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service enhance public lands for everyone.”

The partnership will also include Team Member volunteer opportunities, river clean-ups and waterfowl banding efforts.

Trout Unlimited: Plant for our Future

Tractor Supply’s initial investment in Trout Unlimited set out to support the planting of at least 25,000 native trees annually along rivers and streams, called the “riparian buffer,” and intercept 4 million gallons of polluted stormwater runoff. TU was also focused on building community engagement with nearby Tractor Supply stores to activate river cleanups and tree planting events.

The outcome exceeded expectations. The partnership helped plant more than 84,492 native trees, restored 1,277 acres of streamside land and engaged more than 4,000 local volunteers. Through these efforts, TU intercepted 21 million gallons of stormwater over three years and restored habitat to care for and recover dozens of miles of rivers and streams.

In the years ahead, TU will focus on tackling larger reforestation efforts such as post-wildfire plantings in California and flood recovery from Hurricane Helene in Tennessee and North Carolina. The organization will also expand Tractor Supply partnership opportunities by focusing on regional activities and collaborating with longstanding partners FFA and 4-H on stewardship initiatives for the next generation.

"Trout Unlimited connects communities with hands-on opportunities to be a champion for the rivers they love," said Jeff Yates, Senior Director of Engagement at Trout Unlimited. "Thanks to our continued partnership with the Tractor Supply Company Foundation, we're excited to inspire thousands of volunteers to be stewards of their local waters, protecting them and helping them recover from the impacts of floods, fires, land development and other degradation. Planting more than 125,000 trees will help keep rivers cold, clean and healthier for trout and provide safe drinking water and recreational resources to people."

To learn more about Tractor Supply’s stewardship program, visit TractorSupply.com/Stewardship.

About Tractor Supply Company

For more than 85 years, Tractor Supply Company (NASDAQ: TSCO) has been passionate about serving the needs of recreational farmers, ranchers, homeowners, gardeners, pet enthusiasts and all those who enjoy living Life Out Here. Tractor Supply is the largest rural lifestyle retailer in the U.S., ranking 296 on the Fortune 500. The Company’s more than 52,000 Team Members are known for delivering legendary service and helping customers pursue their passions, whether that means being closer to the land, taking care of animals or living a hands-on, DIY lifestyle. In store and online, Tractor Supply provides what customers need – anytime, anywhere, any way they choose at the low prices they deserve.

As part of the Company’s commitment to caring for animals of all kinds, Tractor Supply is proud to include Petsense by Tractor Supply, a pet specialty retailer, and Allivet, a leading online pet pharmacy, in its family of brands. Together, Tractor Supply is able to provide comprehensive solutions for pet care, livestock wellness and rural living, ensuring customers and their animals thrive. From its stores to the customer’s doorstep, Tractor Supply is here to serve and support Life Out Here.

As of June 28, 2025, the Company operated 2,335 Tractor Supply stores in 49 states and 207 Petsense by Tractor Supply stores in 23 states. For more information, visit www.tractorsupply.com and www.Petsense.com.

About Ducks Unlimited

Ducks Unlimited Inc. is the world's largest nonprofit organization dedicated to conserving North America's continually disappearing wetlands, grasslands and other waterfowl habitats. Established in 1937, Ducks Unlimited has restored or protected more than 19 million acres thanks to contributions from more than a million supporters across the continent. Guided by science, DU’s projects benefit waterfowl, wildlife and people in all 50 states. DU is growing its mission through a historic $3 billion Conservation For A Continent comprehensive campaign. Learn more at www.ducks.org.

About Trout Unlimited

Trout Unlimited is the nation’s leading conservation organization working to care for and recover rivers and streams and their trout and salmon populations. We bring people together across the country to be champions for their rivers and help make our water cleaner and our communities healthier. Founded by a small band of Michigan anglers in 1959, we have grown into a national organization with more than 350 staff, 400 chapters, and 300,000 members and supporters. We bring science-driven restoration know-how, state and national policy muscle, and local volunteer energy to bear on behalf of clean water, healthy trout and salmon and thriving communities.