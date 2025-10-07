SpendHQ Makes Strategic Investment in Sligo AI to Launch First Agentic Enterprise Procurement Platform

ATLANTA--(BUSINESS WIRE)--SpendHQ, the leading provider of enterprise procurement intelligence solutions, today announced a strategic investment in Sligo AI, the pioneer of procurement-specific agentic AI. Together, the companies are launching the first Agentic Enterprise Procurement (AEP) platform, bringing together SpendHQ’s $10T+ spend intelligence with Sligo AI’s agentic AI agents to give procurement leaders the fastest, safest way to put AI to work at enterprise scale.

Procurement teams face rising pressure to deliver cost savings, supply chain continuity, and risk reduction — all with limited resources. While AI promises to help, most initiatives fail to scale due to poor data foundations and security concerns. By uniting SpendHQ’s clean, centralized analytics with Sligo AI’s agentic AI agents, the partnership delivers a solution that is data-ready by default, secure by design, and purpose-built for procurement.

“Clean, centralized data is the foundation of every successful AI program. Making this strategic investment in Sligo AI allows us to leverage our $10T+ data foundation with Sligo AI’s autonomous agent technology to deliver an unmatched offering to the industry,” said Scott Macfee, CEO, SpendHQ. “This partnership turns procurement from a reporting function into an execution engine, helping leaders move faster, reduce risk, and deliver measurable impact.”

The strategic investment will accelerate Sligo AI’s ability to bring Sligo 2.0 to market, which now offers three flexible deployment models to provide procurement teams with the agentic AI solution that best fits their business needs:

Sligo Enterprise : Deploy agentic AI entirely inside enterprise Virtual Private Cloud (VPC) infrastructure for complete data sovereignty and compliance.

: Deploy agentic AI entirely inside enterprise Virtual Private Cloud (VPC) infrastructure for complete data sovereignty and compliance. Sligo Cloud : Fully managed, enterprise-grade cloud platform with dedicated resources and SLAs.

: Fully managed, enterprise-grade cloud platform with dedicated resources and SLAs. Sligo API: Secure APIs to integrate agentic AI directly into existing systems and third-party applications.

“Too many procurement AI initiatives remain experiments that never deliver,” said Matt McCarrick, Founder & CEO, Sligo AI. “With SpendHQ, we’re combining trusted data with proven agentic technology to give procurement leaders something truly practical, AI that works securely, scales quickly, and makes their jobs easier from day one.”

Agentic AI Designed for the Enterprise, Built for Procurement

With this joint solution, procurement leaders can finally trust their AI outputs, accelerate decision-making, and demonstrate clear business impact.

Data-ready by default: SpendHQ’s clean, centralized spend analytics provide the foundation for reliable AI outputs and measurable results, while Sligo's agents convert that data into actionable insights and results.

SpendHQ’s clean, centralized spend analytics provide the foundation for reliable AI outputs and measurable results, while Sligo's agents convert that data into actionable insights and results. Procurement-specific agents: Pre-built agents with specialized functions and guardrails minimize hallucinations and deliver value across sourcing, supplier risk, contract review, compliance, and more.

Pre-built agents with specialized functions and guardrails minimize hallucinations and deliver value across sourcing, supplier risk, contract review, compliance, and more. Secure enterprise deployment: Data can be securely hosted with SpendHQ or deployed inside a company's firewall, ensuring compliance and protecting sensitive data.

Data can be securely hosted with SpendHQ or deployed inside a company's firewall, ensuring compliance and protecting sensitive data. Human-centered design: Agents act as teammates, not replacements, offloading repetitive tasks to accelerate sourcing cycles, while professionals stay in control of strategy.

Agents act as teammates, not replacements, offloading repetitive tasks to accelerate sourcing cycles, while professionals stay in control of strategy. Rapid ROI: Current SpendHQ customers can deploy in as little as 4-6 weeks, achieving immediate productivity gains while retaining the flexibility to expand and customize.

“The future of procurement is an agentic AI workforce where every professional is supported by intelligent agents,” said Pierre Laprée, Chief Product Officer, SpendHQ. “With Sligo AI, we’re giving procurement leaders a practical way to accelerate decisions, strengthen compliance, and deliver measurable outcomes, without the risks of generic copilots or failed pilots.”

The platform will debut at DPW Amsterdam, October 7–9, 2025, where SpendHQ and Sligo AI will showcase the combined solution to global procurement leaders. To learn more about this joint solution and sign up to be among the first to demo it, visit: https://web.spendhq.com/spendhq-sligoai/

About SpendHQ

SpendHQ empowers procurement leaders at complex organizations to make important decisions with confidence by providing a single source of truth for spend data, project tracking, and performance management. By integrating the full procurement workflow – from reliable spend and supplier data in Spend Intelligence to real-time project tracking in Performance Management – teams can easily execute strategy and deliver on their goals related to cost savings, ESG, risk reduction, compliance, and more. Over 500 global organizations rely on SpendHQ’s platform for visibility, workflow organization, and out-of-the-box reporting capabilities needed to accelerate procurement’s impact – all in one intuitive interface. Learn more at http://spendhq.com.

About Sligo AI

Sligo AI provides enterprise-grade infrastructure that enables procurement teams to design, deploy, and manage custom AI agents tailored to their unique requirements while maintaining complete data sovereignty. The platform deploys entirely within customer networks, supports all model deployment types, and integrates with existing enterprise systems without exposing sensitive data. This foundational capability has created Agentic Enterprise Procurement (AEP) – a new category where autonomous agents reconstruct procurement processes from the ground up, eliminating manual orchestration while preserving enterprise control. Sligo AI is leading the Great Reconstruction of procurement – shifting the industry from human-operated software to human-directed intelligence, where agents handle complexity and humans drive strategy. Learn more at http://sligo.ai.