G&A Partners Acquires San Antonio-based PEOs Integrity HRM and Covenant Services

HOUSTON--(BUSINESS WIRE)--G&A Partners, a leading professional employer organization (PEO) and human resources outsourcing (HRO) provider, announced today its acquisition of Integrity HRM and Covenant Services, two prominent PEOs based in San Antonio, Texas.

Integrity HRM, founded by Matt Lowman, and Covenant Services, founded by Steve Stoops, provide comprehensive human resources management services to businesses in San Antonio and out-of-state. While they are independent entities, they operate with combined leadership, staff, office locations, and systems.

“Both firms share a client-first approach and dedication that closely mirrors our own core values, making these acquisitions a natural fit,” said G&A President and CEO John W. Allen. “These two acquisitions will expand our presence in the San Antonio market and allow us to provide small and medium businesses there with even more competitive benefits, state-of-the-art HR technology, and the resources they need to focus on achieving their business goals.”

Lowman will assume an independent sales role with G&A and continue to serve and support Integrity HRM clients. “John Allen is someone I have admired since I got into this industry 19 years ago,” Lowman stated. “During a few years’ break, I would refer clients to G&A as I have always said they are the only 'big’ PEO that really gets what this business is all about—taking care of clients and treating their employees with love and care, not like a number.”

Covenant Services CEO Steve Stoop will devote his time going forward to his brokerage and other business enterprises. He remains committed to ensuring his clients transition smoothly to G&A and continue to grow and prosper with their help. “We are excited about what this change means for our clients,” Stoop said. “G&A operates with the same core values we prioritize daily: fostering genuine, personalized relationships with clients while providing them with the comprehensive HR services, expertise, and support they need to thrive.”

About G&A Partners

G&A Partners, a leading national professional employer organization (PEO), has been helping entrepreneurs grow their businesses for 30 years. By delivering world-class services with trusted experts in HR administration, benefits, and payroll, clients now have the time and freedom they need to focus on what matters most—their employees, products and services, and their customers.

Headquartered in Houston, G&A Partners has offices located throughout the U.S., including San Antonio, Texas.

About Integrity HRM

Integrity HRM is a professional employer organization (PEO) firm headquartered in San Antonio, Texas. Since 2017, Integrity HRM has delivered results-focused HR services and solutions to clients nationwide. The firm specializes in comprehensive HR functions, including payroll, employee benefits, and risk and safety management, with the core mission of helping organizations reduce operational costs and create high-performance workforces.

About Covenant Services

Covenant Services is a professional employer organization (PEO) headquartered in San Antonio, Texas. The firm delivers essential support to growing businesses in benefits, HR, payroll, and risk management, streamlining processes and enhancing talent attraction, retention, and economic impact.