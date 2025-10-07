Alpenglow Biosciences and Virdx Announce Strategic Deal to Advance AI-Enabled Prostate Cancer Diagnostics

SEATTLE & CAMBRIDGE, Mass.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Alpenglow Biosciences, a leader in AI-powered 3D pathology, today announced a strategic agreement with Virdx, a biophysics AI company focused on MRI-based cancer detection. The significant, multi-year, milestone-based agreement will support the development of next-generation diagnostic tools and refine AI-enabled prostate cancer diagnostics.

Virdx’s first focus is empowering radiologists to support non-invasive, dignified, and actionable prostate cancer diagnostics. By integrating Alpenglow’s whole-tissue 3D light-sheet imaging platform, the project aims to enhance MRI-based predictions using high-resolution 3D microscope images, capturing architectural context, cellular detail, and rare features not visible with current clinical imaging modalities.

The project centers on generating a comprehensive 3D dataset using light-sheet microscopy (LSM) to image full cross-sections of human prostate tissue, often measuring greater than 4 cm2. This LSM dataset will serve as a high-resolution ground truth at an unprecedented scale to assess and enhance the performance of Virdx’s MRI-based prostate cancer diagnostics effort.

“This agreement reinforces the critical role of high-quality 3D pathology data in building the next wave of AI diagnostic tools,” said Nicholas Reder, MD, MPH, CEO and Co-Founder of Alpenglow Biosciences.

“We are excited to partner with Alpenglow Biosciences. Their innovative technology and fast-moving team help us generate the data that powers our biophysics AI engine for the next generation of MRI-based cancer diagnostic tools,” said Jacob Murray, MD, CEO and Co-Founder of Virdx. “The ground truth data we can generate together is essential to help us guide our diagnostic model development with the aim of ultimately improving the health and life of patients.”

This agreement demonstrates the value of exceptional ground truth data for AI-based clinical tools and highlights the expanding role of 3D pathology in bridging radiology and pathology with non-destructive, volumetric imaging.

Using NVIDIA GPUs on local infrastructure, Alpenglow Biosciences and Virdx process extensive 3D microscopy datasets, each measuring several terabytes. This NVIDIA GPU-enabled pipeline is >10x faster than existing CPU-based pipelines, which enables Alpenglow and Virdx to partner on a large-scale clinical trial. Alpenglow Biosciences is a member of NVIDIA Inception, a global program for cutting-edge startups.

About Virdx

Virdx builds biophysics AI models that aim to harness the full potential of magnetic resonance imaging to revolutionize the role of radiology in diagnosing disease. Starting with prostate cancer, Virdx enables imaging-based tissue characterization for non-invasive, actionable, and dignified diagnostics for all patients. Virdx partners with academic medical centers, radiology chains, and companies globally in developing its solutions. www.virdx.com

About Alpenglow Biosciences

Alpenglow Biosciences is a 3D spatial biology company that transforms tissue into data through AI-enabled imaging technology and analysis. Their platform non-destructively digitizes entire samples, delivering ground-truth 3D data and quantitative spatial insights at scale. By partnering with leading pharmaceutical companies, Alpenglow accelerates discovery, improves clinical diagnostics, and helps bring better therapeutics to patients faster. See what you’ve been missing at www.alpenglowbiosciences.com.