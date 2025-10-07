Bluespring Wealth Partners Strengthens Advisor Network with Ray Olson

AUSTIN, Texas--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Bluespring Wealth Partners (Bluespring), a leading aggregator of both independent RIAs and hybrid wealth management firms, today announced its acquisition of Kestra Financial firm Ray Olson, LLC, a Richmond, Virginia-based firm managing more than $300 million in client assets. Founded by Ray Olson, the firm has grown from its family roots into a trusted wealth planning partner for more than 265 households. This marks the seventh closed deal for Bluespring in 2025, five of which were existing Kestra-affiliated firms.

Following careers in accounting as a Certified Public Accountant (CPA) and in investor relations, Ray Olson later joined his father’s advisory practice to help evolve the business from a transaction-based model to a modern, fee-based approach, as clients increasingly sought ongoing financial advice. After assuming leadership in 2005, Olson expanded the firm’s focus on retirement, financial, and tax planning while building its reputation for boutique, relationship-driven service. Known for its warm culture and signature client events, Olson and his team pride themselves on the simple differentiator: “We care more.”

“When I considered the next chapter for our firm, my top priority was ensuring our clients continue to receive the same high-touch care for decades to come,” said Ray Olson, Founder and Lead Advisor. “Bluespring offers the resources, next-generation development, and operational support we need, while preserving the entrepreneurial culture and client-first approach that define us.”

Through this partnership, the company will gain access to Bluespring’s operational scale, including HR, payroll, and technology support, as well as succession and leadership development programs. These resources will help strengthen the firm’s foundation while ensuring clients continue to receive dedicated, personalized service.

“Ray and his team exemplify the client-focused spirit we value,” said Pradeep Jayaraman, President of Bluespring Wealth Partners. “Their commitment to delivering thoughtful planning and building lasting client relationships makes them a strong addition to the Bluespring community, and we’re excited to support their continued growth.”

About Bluespring Wealth Partners, LLC

Through a highly customized and people-centric approach, Bluespring is dedicated to the acquisition and support of quality wealth management firms. In partnering with experienced wealth advisors and their teams, Bluespring looks to perpetuate and enhance the value that they bring their clients, providing continuity and new opportunities in the process. Bluespring was established with the express purpose of helping entrepreneurs take their business to the next level of growth through successor training and incentivization, consulting and operational resources, flexible ownership arrangements, and institutional capital support. By focusing on partnership as the driver of success, Bluespring empowers wealth management firm owners to elevate their business without sacrificing their entrepreneurial spirit, founding principles, and long-term vision.

Securities offered through Kestra Investment Services, LLC, member FINRA/SIPC (Kestra IS). Investment advisory services offered through Kestra Advisory Services, LLC (Kestra AS). Ray Olson, LLC, Bluespring Wealth Partners, LLC, Kestra IS and Kestra AS are affiliated through common ownership by Kestra Holdings. Investor Disclosures: www.kestrafinancial.com/disclosures