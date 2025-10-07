Northbeam Launches Industry-First Attribution Model That Connects Ad Views and Clicks Across Platforms to Real Revenue

SAN FRANCISCO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Northbeam, the leader in marketing attribution, today launched its new Clicks + Deterministic Views attribution model, giving marketers a complete picture of how campaigns drive purchases. The first-of-its-kind solution, developed in direct partnership with Meta, TikTok, Snapchat, Pinterest, Axon, MNTN, and Vibe, unifies in-app clicks and ad views across platforms and ties them directly to first-party transaction data.

Northbeam also announced a strategic growth investment led by HighPost Capital and Silversmith Capital Partners.

Unlike traditional models built on statistical guesswork, Northbeam’s Clicks + Deterministic Views model uses verified first-party data to deliver accurate, end-to-end attribution. By crediting view-through revenue alongside clicks, it closes one of digital marketing’s most persistent blind spots. The result is a clear view of the full chain of influence, from view to click to purchase. Just as important, it highlights the true impact of awareness and prospecting campaigns, which have long been overlooked in digital marketing. Key Benefits of the Clicks + Deterministic Views Model include:

See beyond clicks : Capture both verified views and clicks for a full picture.

: Capture both verified views and clicks for a full picture. Upper-funnel visibility : Quantify how awareness and prospecting campaigns influence purchases.

: Quantify how awareness and prospecting campaigns influence purchases. Deterministic accuracy : Every impression tied to a conversion is proven —not modeled—so attribution is grounded in reality.

: Every impression tied to a conversion is —not modeled—so attribution is grounded in reality. Smarter budget allocation : Know which campaigns drive downstream revenue and confidently scale what works.

: Know which campaigns drive downstream revenue and confidently scale what works. Cross-platform clarity : Combine verified impression data with Northbeam’s pixel + order data for a single source of truth.

: Combine verified impression data with Northbeam’s pixel + order data for a single source of truth. Privacy-preserving measurement : Data is processed in Northbeam’s clean room, ensuring compliance and security.

: Data is processed in Northbeam’s clean room, ensuring compliance and security. Reduce wasted spend: Eliminate over-crediting of last clicks and avoid underspending on top-of-funnel channels.

“Awareness ads are often undervalued because traditional attribution favors last-click interactions and overlooks upper-funnel influence,” said Stas Goldobin, VP of Product at Northbeam. “We built Northbeam’s Clicks + Deterministic Views model to set a new standard for attribution accuracy and transparency. Every conversion in our model is backed by verified data. There’s no guesswork—marketers finally get a full picture of the chain of influence, from view to click to purchase, so they can move faster and invest smarter.”

In early testing with leading direct-to-consumer brands, the Clicks + Deterministic Views model delivered dramatic improvements over traditional click only attribution:

283% lift in attributed transactions for a popular luggage brand

175% lift in attributed revenue for a prominent CPG company

Over 550% lift in attributed transactions for a cosmetic company

In addition to this new technology, Northbeam also announced a strategic growth investment from HighPost Capital and Silversmith Capital Partners. The funding will expand Northbeam’s platform integrations, scale go-to-market efforts and drive continued product innovation.

“Northbeam isn’t just improving attribution, they’re rewriting the rules of performance marketing,” said David Moross, Co-Founder and CEO of HighPost Capital. “Marketers want truth over guesswork, and Northbeam delivers unmatched clarity, speed, and scale. We believe they’re building the future infrastructure for data-driven growth with conviction and momentum and are proud to support their vision.”

“This is a defining moment for Northbeam,” added Austin Harrison, CEO of Northbeam. “With HighPost joining as a new partner and Silversmith deepening their commitment, we’re positioned to expand faster and help more businesses grow with confidence. Our mission is to give marketers not just more data, but the speed and certainty to act on it—so they can double down on what works and drive real results.”

The new Clicks + Deterministic Views attribution model is available for all Northbeam customers today. Learn more at www.northbeam.io.

About Northbeam

Northbeam revolutionizes marketing strategies for e-commerce and DTC brands, delivering unparalleled efficiency and scalability. By seamlessly integrating machine learning and first-party data, Northbeam empowers brands and marketers with actionable insights into marketing spend across multiple channels. This ensures proactive decision-making to prevent overcommitment and overinvestment. Northbeam provides brands with a clear understanding of optimal ad spend, enabling them to surpass benchmarks and achieve essential KPIs for profitable growth.

Northbeam was founded in 2019 by serial entrepreneur Austin Harrison and AI researcher Dan Huang, a Stanford graduate who completed his honors thesis in artificial intelligence and went on to spend years building technology from the ground up for an e-commerce brand. The company is backed by Silversmith Capital Partners, and Lorimer Ventures. For more information, visit Northbeam.io or follow us on LinkedIn, Facebook, Instagram, X/Twitter for the latest updates and insights.

About HighPost Capital

HighPost Capital, LLC (“HighPost”) is a private investment firm focused on visionary companies at the forefront of consumer behavior and innovative product, service, sports, media and technology sectors. Founded by leading private equity fund investor and chief executive, David Moross, and successful marketing innovator, Mark Bezos, HighPost seeks to leverage the respective skills, network and experience of its principals to create long-term value for its portfolio companies. HighPost seeks to identify opportunities with family-controlled and entrepreneur-led companies that share a differentiated approach to value creation. For more information, please visit https://www.highpost.com.

About Silversmith Capital Partners

Founded in 2015, Silversmith Capital Partners is a Boston-based growth equity firm with over $5 billion in capital under management. Silversmith seeks to partner with founders and entrepreneurs building enduring technology and healthcare businesses. The firm brings deep domain expertise, strategic perspective, and a long-term partnership approach to help management teams accelerate growth. The firm has served as the first institutional partner to some of the most dynamic and successful companies in its core verticals, including Appfire, Apryse, DistroKid, Iodine Software, and LifeStance Health. For more information visit www.silversmith.com