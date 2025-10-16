ThetaRho.ai Joins athenahealth's Marketplace Program to Deliver Instant AI-Powered Clinical Data Access

SAN FRANCISCO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--ThetaRho.ai, a provider of AI-powered clinical data intelligence solutions, today announced an agreement with athenahealth, Inc. through the award-winning athenahealth® Marketplace program. Now available to athenahealth's growing network of healthcare providers, the newly integrated application, RISA, enables instant access to comprehensive patient information across multiple healthcare systems through natural language queries. The athenahealth Marketplace empowers athenahealth customers to easily discover and implement solutions that meet their unique needs, fostering a more efficient and patient-centered approach to care.

With AI at its core, RISA helps clinicians see the full patient story and act on it — without leaving the chart.

RISA transforms clinical workflows by allowing healthcare providers to simply ask questions such as, “Show me the discharge summary from the latest hospital visit,” or “Is this patient on a beta blocker?” and receive immediate, complete responses. The AI assistant seamlessly integrates with CommonWell Health Alliance, TEFCA, and Carequality networks to provide comprehensive patient data visibility beyond the primary EHR.

Key benefits for athenahealth customers include:

Elimination of time-consuming data searches across multiple systems

Instant access to external clinical data through HIE connectivity

Natural language interface requiring no specialized training

Improved care coordination and clinical decision-making

Early adopters have reported significant improvements in clinical efficiency:

Dr. Swenson, Premier Care Concierge Practice from Scottsdale, AZ: Eliminated 90 minutes daily previously spent hunting for consult notes

Eliminated 90 minutes daily previously spent hunting for consult notes Dr. Bhattacharya, Danvers Family Practice, Boston, MA: Increased daily patient visits by 20% while reducing documentation stress

“RISA is designed to give time back to physicians by making patient information instantly usable, not hidden behind tabs and PDFs,” said Kannan Govindarajan CEO, Co-Founder of ThetaRho.ai. “Through our Marketplace partnership with athenahealth, we’re excited to empower thousands of providers on the athenaOne network with a tool that reduces burnout and helps them focus on what matters most—the patient.”

As a new Marketplace partner, ThetaRho.ai joins an expansive, open ecosystem that enables integration with third-party applications, services, and systems to make innovative solutions available to more than 160,000 providers on the athenaOne network. The Marketplace allows athenaOne customers the ability to access and efficiently integrate with solutions that augment the functionality of the athenaOne platform, helping providers and administrators eliminate friction for patients while working to improve practice outcomes and financial performance.

To learn more about ThetaRho.ai’s new integrated application on the Marketplace, please visit the product listing page.

About ThetaRho.ai

ThetaRho.ai develops AI-powered solutions that eliminate healthcare data silos and enhance clinical decision-making. The company’s product, RISA, serves healthcare organizations nationwide, enabling instant access to comprehensive patient information through natural language queries. With proven results including 90-minute daily time savings and 20% increases in patient capacity, ThetaRho.ai is committed to making healthcare data more accessible, actionable, and valuable for both clinicians and patients. Learn more about ThetaRho.ai.

About the athenahealth Marketplace

The athenahealth Marketplace, one of the largest healthcare app stores, offers customers a diverse range of integrated solutions and innovative applications designed to enhance the athenaOne experiences. Nearly 75% of athenahealth customers use Marketplace partner solutions to boost practice efficiency and engage patients in their own care. The Marketplace has over 500 solutions across more than 60 medical specialties and capabilities that are integrated with athenaOne, athenahealth's all-in-one solution that improves clinical effectiveness, patient experience, and financial performance. Learn more about our comprehensive Marketplace program.