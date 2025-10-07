EyeDura Initiates Preclinical Efficacy Studies to Advance Insulin-Based Treatment for Neurotrophic Keratitis

NEW YORK--(BUSINESS WIRE)--EyeDura Therapeutics Inc. (www.eyedura.com), a leader in preservative-free, topical sustained-release ophthalmic therapies, today announced initiating preclinical efficacy studies with the Singapore Eye Research Institute (SERI) towards continued development of its lead insulin-based topical eye drop treatment for neurotrophic keratitis (NK), a rare eye disease affecting approximately 71,000 patients in the U.S.

“This partnership with SERI, a global leader in ophthalmic research, strengthens our ability to deliver innovative treatments for NK,” said Srini Venkatesh, PhD, MBA, CEO of EyeDura. “It accelerates our clinical development and supports our mission to expand access to transformative therapies worldwide.”

“EyeDura continues to build strategic partnerships and this is a positive and clear signal of the potential importance and value of our novel sustained-release technology,” said Bill Link, PhD, Chairman of the Board.

Neurotrophic keratitis causes progressive corneal damage, vision loss, and, in severe cases, blindness. Current treatments are limited, complex, and burdensome, underscoring the need for innovation. EyeDura’s sustained-release technology has the potential to deliver therapeutic levels of drug from a single drop for seven days or longer, improving patient adherence and reducing treatment costs compared to traditional eye drops requiring multiple daily doses.

“We are excited to collaborate with EyeDura to address the unmet needs in NK treatment,” said Associate Prof Yu-Chi Liu, MCI, MD, PhD, Co-Head of Regenerative Therapy and Clinical Scientist at SERI. “By leveraging SERI’s expertise and preclinical models, we aim to generate pivotal data to advance this promising therapy toward clinical success.”

About EyeDura

EyeDura Therapeutics Inc. (www.eyedura.com) is a seed-funded ophthalmic pharmaceutical company developing preservative-free topical sustained-release eye drops that target both anterior and posterior segment diseases. Cofounded by Dr. John Vukich and Dr. Kevin Waltz, the company developed its Topical Sustained Release technology to potentially deliver therapeutic levels of active pharmaceutical ingredients for seven days or longer from a single dose. The platform is compatible with most active pharmaceutical ingredients currently used in ophthalmic products, including both small molecules and biologics. EyeDura's lead program, EYED-002, is developing insulin for neurotrophic keratitis, with IND submission planned for Q3 2026. The technology is protected by a global patent portfolio through 2044, with coverage across the U.S., Europe, China, Japan, and other key markets.

About Singapore Eye Research Institute (SERI)

Established in 1997, the Singapore Eye Research Institute (SERI) is Singapore's national research institute for ophthalmic and vision research, with a mission to conduct high-impact eye research that prevents blindness, low vision and major eye diseases common to Singaporeans and Asians. Over the past decade, SERI has conducted landmark research projects leading to tangible outcomes and patient benefits, paving the way for significant improvements in how eye diseases are treated and prevented globally. The institute has grown from a founding team of five in 1997 to a faculty of more than 250 staff, including clinician scientists, researchers, PhD students and support staff, making it one of Singapore's largest research institutes and the largest eye research institute in the Asia Pacific region.

As the research arm of the Singapore National Eye Centre, SERI is directly affiliated with the Yong Loo Lin School of Medicine at the National University of Singapore and Duke-NUS Medical School, undertaking vision research in collaboration with local clinical centres and major eye institutes worldwide. The institute has published an impressive 5,942 scientific papers, secured substantial external competitive grants, and as of December 2024, its faculty has received more than 1,425 national and international prizes whilst filing 188 patents. SERI ranks first globally in terms of eye publications per capita, far ahead of the US, UK and Japan, making it comparable to renowned eye institutes both regionally and internationally. For more information, visit www.seri.com.sg.