Positive Development Announces New Contract with Anthem

MCLEAN, Va.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Positive Development, the country’s leading provider of developmental therapy for autistic children and their families, today announced it has signed a national agreement with Anthem Blue Cross and Blue Shield, initially focused in Virginia to serve autistic members across the Commonwealth. This agreement highlights the continued interest in and expanding support of Positive Development’s comprehensive, developmental therapy approach that is designed to increase clinical capacity, deliver positive health outcomes and reduce overall costs.

Anthem will also be taking advantage of Positive Development’s innovative value-based care arrangement that rewards performance — similar to other payers across the U.S. that are focused on reducing costs and increasing value for members.

The new agreement will start with Anthem Blue Cross and Blue Shield members enrolled in employer-based and individual health plans in Virginia before expanding to other states. Positive Development will also partner with Anthem to approach the Virginia state Medicaid agency in an effort to secure coverage for those members in the near future.

“Families deserve options for autism care. This partnership means Anthem members in Virginia gain access to what we think is the best solution available,” said Mike Suiters, Co-founder and CEO of Positive Development. “We look forward to expanding our relationship with Anthem and the members they serve across the country where our focus remains on delivering quality outcomes at a lower total cost and intensity.”

About Positive Development

Since 2020, Positive Development has been on a mission to deliver developmental therapy to as many autistic children and families as possible. Positive Development’s team represents dedicated parents, devoted family members, impassioned self-advocates and pioneering clinicians. Together, they have experienced the transformative power of high-quality Developmental Relationship-Based Interventions (DRBI) therapy firsthand – personally, professionally and scientifically. As the largest provider of developmental therapy in the country, Positive Development is committed to broadening access to this life-changing approach while establishing best practices in clinical support. The company’s dedication to outcomes measurement and evaluation benefits all families served.