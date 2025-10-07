Custom Truck One Source and Load King Manufacturing Unveil Newest Equipment at Utility Expo 2025

LOUISVILLE, Ky.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Custom Truck One Source, Inc. (NYSE: CTOS) and its manufacturing arm, Load King Manufacturing, unveiled a lineup of advanced equipment at Utility Expo 2025, underscoring their commitment to innovation and customer-focused solutions across the utility, infrastructure and construction industries.

At the center of the showcase was the Outback Series, a new family of tracked easement machines designed for off-road and hard-to-reach environments. With retractable undercarriages, insulated booms and Load King’s new Max Trax system, the series delivers superior traction, reach and stability in terrain where conventional trucks can’t go.

Load King also introduced the Voyager® AMX, an 11-foot aluminum service truck that combines strength and reduced weight for maximum efficiency in the field. Outfitted with a high-capacity crane and integrated air and power systems, the Voyager AMX provides a durable, versatile platform tailored to the needs of field service professionals.

Also featured was the PalGal Loader/Cable Rolloff, built for heavy-duty material handling. Outfitted with a high-reach loader, powerful roll-off hoist and a custom flatbed, this unit offers unmatched hauling and loading versatility for waste and bulk applications.

Demonstrating its leadership in electrification, CTOS unveiled an all-electric bucket truck: a Terex Optima TC55 mounted on a Peterbilt 220EV chassis. Powered by a high-voltage ePTO system, this zero-emissions solution delivers the hydraulic power required for aerial operations while reducing energy loss and eliminating idling.

The Outback Series, Voyager® AMX, PalGal Loader/Cable Rolloff and all-electric bucket truck are available nationwide through CTOS with sales, rentals and in-house financing options.

ABOUT CUSTOM TRUCK ONE SOURCE

Custom Truck One Source is one of the largest providers of specialty equipment, parts, tools, accessories and services to the electric utility transmission and distribution, telecommunications and rail markets in North America, with a differentiated “one-stop-shop” business model. The Company offers its specialized equipment to a diverse customer base for the maintenance, repair, upgrade and installation of critical infrastructure assets, including electric lines, telecommunications networks and rail systems. The Company's coast-to-coast rental fleet of more than 10,350 units includes aerial devices, boom trucks, cranes, digger derricks, pressure drills, stringing gear, hi-rail equipment, repair parts, tools and accessories. For more information, please visit customtruck.com.

ABOUT LOAD KING MANUFACTURING

For decades, Load King has been producing first-class heavy equipment. Cutting-edge innovation and engineering excellence make it a market leader. Load King is a vital part of the Custom Truck family of brands, offering standard and custom trailers, vocational equipment, and a full line of boom trucks and truck cranes. For more information, please visit loadkingmfg.com.