Walker Sands Partners With Mountaingate Capital to Build Industry-leading B2B Growth Services Agency

CHICAGO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Walker Sands, an integrated B2B growth services agency, has received an investment from private equity firm Mountaingate Capital to fuel the company’s next phase of growth.

Mountaingate, which acquired Walker Sands from Stone-Goff Partners, has extensive experience in marketing and communications, having previously partnered with companies like W2O Group (Real Chemistry), Tinuiti, Mars United Commerce and Bounteous.

The investment in Walker Sands positions the company to become the preeminent analytics and data-driven B2B growth services platform with integrated services across GTM strategy, strategic communications, digital marketing, marketing technology, sales and revenue operations, and creative and content. Walker Sands is a 10-time Inc. 5000 honoree and has repeatedly been named one of Chicago Tribune’s Best Workplaces.

Andrew Cross, co-CEO of Walker Sands, said the partnership with Mountaingate accelerates the realization of the company’s vision to become the best B2B agency in the world.

“Mountaingate shares our vision and brings the expertise, resources and capital to help us achieve it,” Cross said. “We’ve reached a point of scale where we’re well-positioned to add and deepen end-to-end services, make additional strategic acquisitions, enter new geographic markets, expand into new verticals and make investments in data, analytics and measurement — all with the goal of delivering on business outcomes for the world’s top B2B brands.”

Brandon Hall, Principal at Mountaingate Capital, said the Denver-based PE firm was attracted to Walker Sands because of the agency’s ability to drive real outcomes for B2B brands across all stages of a complex buyer journey.

“Walker Sands’ proprietary Outcome-based Marketing framework already connects the dots between brand, demand, sales and measurement,” Hall said. “Mountaingate is excited to partner with the current management team to build on that foundation to create the industry’s leading growth services agency.”

Since taking on its first private equity partner, Stone-Goff Partners, Walker Sands completed two acquisitions and expanded its service offerings to include insights and strategy, marketing operations, and generative engine optimization. These capabilities have enabled Walker Sands to better drive business results for mid-market and enterprise B2B brands in the technology, financial and professional services, manufacturing, logistics, and healthcare industries.

“Stone-Goff has helped us advance our vision considerably,” said Dave Parro, co-CEO of Walker Sands. “As we enter our next phase of growth, we will forever be grateful for their partnership and collaboration in reaching this exciting milestone.”

Canaccord Genuity served as exclusive financial advisor to Walker Sands.

About Walker Sands

Walker Sands is an integrated B2B growth services agency with expertise in strategy, data, content, creative, strategic communications and digital marketing. The agency’s Outcome-based Marketing approach helps B2B brands grow, build reputation, generate demand, drive engagement and strengthen market position. A 10-time Inc. 5000 honoree, Walker Sands is one of the fastest-growing B2B agencies in the world, proudly serving 100+ clients from offices in Chicago, Seattle and Boston. Learn more at walkersands.com.

About Mountaingate Capital

Mountaingate Capital is a Colorado-based private equity firm that specializes in partnering with founders and entrepreneurial companies to accelerate growth and build industry leaders. Mountaingate’s focus on organic growth, coupled with its customer-centric buy-and-build approach for add-on acquisitions, and shared equity ownership with management, creates more value for the end customer, while forging stronger, more collaborative, and more successful investment partnerships with management teams. With over $1.4 billion of assets under management, Mountaingate targets investments in marketing services, business services, specialty manufacturing and distribution. For more information on Mountaingate, please visit www.mountaingate.com.