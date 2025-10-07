Insurity Partners with Faura to Deliver Property-Level Resilience Insights to P&C Insurers

HARTFORD, Conn.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Insurity, a leading provider of cloud-based software for insurance carriers, brokers, and MGAs, today announced a strategic partnership with Faura, a pioneer in property-level resilience scoring and digital homeowner assessments. By embedding Faura’s workflow and survivability analytics into Insurity’s platform, carriers and MGAs gain access to verified, property-specific resilience data directly within their underwriting, pricing, and claims workflows.

The partnership addresses one of the industry’s most significant challenges: underwriting profitably in catastrophe-prone markets. Instead of relying on broad climate models and regional restrictions, Faura enables precise property-level decisions, providing up to six times more validated data than traditional inspections and survivability insights that insurers cannot obtain elsewhere.

By reducing inspection costs by more than half, this collaboration enhances profitability and retention while enabling carriers to meet evolving climate risk requirements. Homeowners also benefit through actionable resilience roadmaps and potential premium incentives tied to mitigation.

“With catastrophe risk rising worldwide, insurers can no longer rely on outdated hazard models and inaccurate data," said Valkyrie Holmes, CEO and Cofounder of Faura. "Our partnership with Insurity ensures that property-level survivability insights flow directly into underwriting workflows, giving carriers the clarity to stay profitable while helping homeowners stay protected.”

The partnership strengthens Insurity’s platform with next-generation resilience scoring and data validation, while giving Faura instant distribution through Insurity’s network of leading carriers. Faura’s proven approach has achieved 90–95% predictive accuracy in wildfire case studies, including the Mountain, Palisades, and Eaton Fires, and consistently delivers four to six times more data than typical inspections, driving efficiency and scale.

“Faura’s pioneering approach to resilience data is transforming the landscape for insurers managing NatCat risks,” said Sylvester Mathis, Chief Revenue and Insurance Officer at Insurity. “By integrating their survivability analytics into Insurity’s platform, we enable carriers to access valuable insights that foster profitable growth and enhance protection for policyholders amid increasing catastrophic risks.”

To learn more about Insurity’s partnership with Faura, please contact Elizabeth.Hutchinson@insurity.com.

About Insurity

Insurity is a leading provider of cloud-based software for insurance carriers, brokers, and MGAs. Insurity is trusted by 22 of the top 25 P&C carriers and 7 of the top 10 MGAs in the US and has over 400 cloud-based deployments. Through its best-in-class digital platform, unrivaled industry experience, and the industry's most robust analytics offerings, Insurity is uniquely positioned to deliver exceptional value, empowering customers to focus on their core businesses, optimize their operations, and provide superior policyholder experiences. Insurity is a portfolio company of GI Partners and TA Associates. For more information, visit www.insurity.com.

About Faura

Faura is redefining how the insurance industry manages and assesses risk - one property at a time. Faura’s platform equips insurers with property-specific resilience scores and the ability to verify 3rd-party property data through guided digital homeowner assessments, giving carriers the confidence to underwrite in catastrophe-exposed markets. By validating data, rewarding mitigation, and providing homeowners with clear roadmaps, Faura transforms risk selection into a competitive advantage for carriers and MGAs.