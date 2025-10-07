CrashPlan Partners With Wasabi Technologies to Strengthen Enterprise Data Resilience

MINNEAPOLIS--(BUSINESS WIRE)--CrashPlan, a leader in cyber-ready data resilience and governance, today announced a strategic partnership with Wasabi Technologies, a pure-play cloud storage platform, to deliver resilient data protection and low total cost of ownership for enterprises.

With hybrid and remote work here to stay, critical business data now lives everywhere; from laptops to cloud apps to collaboration tools. This decentralization renders traditional backup strategies insufficient, often leaving organizations scrambling when disruptions occur. An Oxford Economics report estimates that downtime costs enterprises an average of $9,000 per minute, or $540,000 per hour. Ensuring rapid recovery isn’t just about resilience for IT leaders, it’s also about protecting the bottom line as business executives.

To address this challenge, CrashPlan has paired its enterprise-grade cyber resilience and data protection platform with Wasabi’s affordable, high-performance cloud object storage. Together, this partnership eliminates the costly egress and API fees charged by hyperscalers by offering a flat-rate, predictable pricing model, enabling CrashPlan customers to store more data for longer at a fraction of the cost. This partnership empowers IT leaders to create a scalable, cyber-resilient data protection strategy that seamlessly covers Microsoft 365, Google Workspace, endpoint devices, and file servers. Benefits of this powerful, cloud-first backup architecture purpose-built for today’s data-driven businesses include:

Up to 80% lower storage costs compared to others

Fast, reliable recovery to ensure uninterrupted productivity

Simple, predictable pricing with no hidden fees

Built-in, future-proof security and compliance controls

“Every day we talk to customers who are juggling the realities of hybrid work, growing data, and tighter budgets. Their biggest worry isn’t just the cost of storing data, it’s knowing they can get it back easily and quickly when it matters most,” said Randy De Meno, CrashPlan’s VP, Business Development & Microsoft Practice. “This partnership with Wasabi is a fantastic market fit for our mutual customers and partners – we’re making it simple and affordable for organizations to protect the data that keeps their business running.”

“In today’s environment, data protection must be both effective and economical,” said Laurie Mitchell, SVP of Global Alliances and Partnerships at Wasabi Technologies. “Our partnership with CrashPlan helps organizations lower cost and complexity, while giving leaders peace of mind that critical data is always protected, recoverable, and accessible —all with predictable costs so they can confidently stay within budget.”

To learn more about CrashPlan’s platform and partnership opportunities, visit https://www.crashplan.com/company/partners/

About CrashPlan

CrashPlan provides cyber resilience and data protection through a unified platform trusted by organizations worldwide. With secure, scalable backup and recovery for servers, endpoints, and SaaS applications, CrashPlan safeguards critical data against threats such as accidental deletion, ransomware, and system failure. Built with proactive threat detection and automated governance, CrashPlan ensures continuous access, compliance, and peace of mind—without disrupting your business. Visit www.crashplan.com to learn more.

About Wasabi Technologies

Recognized as one of the technology industry’s fastest growing companies, Wasabi is on a mission to store the world's data by making cloud storage affordable, predictable and secure. With Wasabi, visionary companies gain the freedom to use their data whenever they like without being hit with unpredictable fees or vendor lock-in. Instead, they’re free to build best-of-breed solutions with the industry’s fastest-growing ecosystem of independent cloud application partners. Customers and partners all over the world trust Wasabi to help them put their data to work so they can unlock their full potential. Visit wasabi.com to learn more.