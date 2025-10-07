First Rate Ventures Announces Investment and Strategic Partnership with Kapnative

ARLINGTON, Texas--(BUSINESS WIRE)--First Rate Ventures, the corporate venture capital arm of First Rate, Inc., today announced its investment and strategic partnership with Kapnative, a Berlin-based fintech platform revolutionizing access to pre-vetted private market funds for wealth managers, family offices, banks, and institutional investors.

By integrating Kapnative’s AI-powered due diligence with First Rate’s data and reporting expertise, we’re setting a new standard for efficiency and transparency across global wealth management. Share

Founded in 2023, Kapnative specializes in AI-powered fund due diligence workflows that reduce manual review time by up to 80%, regulatory-compliant investment processes, and white-label platforms designed for high-net-worth allocations. The company is rapidly expanding across German-speaking markets, with clients already representing over €11 billion in assets under management (AUM).

The investment will be used to deploy the Kapnative Alternatives Underwriting Agent in partnership with First Rate’s Professional Services team. This collaboration will not only accelerate Kapnative’s AI-powered product roadmap but also enable synergies across other WealthTech use cases for Kapnative’s customers based in German-speaking regions of Europe.

“Kapnative is at the forefront of reshaping how wealth managers and family offices access private markets and alternative investments,” said Marshall Smith, Managing Director of First Rate Ventures. “Their AI-driven platform aligns with our mission to deliver intelligent WealthTech solutions globally. We are excited to partner with their team to expand into new markets with AI-powered WealthTech solutions.”

“Partnering with First Rate Ventures is about more than capital,” said Philipp Hemmersbach, CEO and Co-Founder of Kapnative. “First Rate’s deep experience in AI and WealthTech, its global client base, and its commitment to collaboration make it an ideal partner as we scale across Europe. Together, we will deliver transformative technology that empowers advisors and investors alike.”

About Kapnative

Kapnative is a Berlin-based WealthTech expanding access to a curated marketplace of pre-vetted private market funds for wealth managers, family offices, and institutional investors. Its AI-powered due diligence - guided by an Investment Committee with decades of allocation experience - ensures regulatory compliance while reducing manual review. Delivered through a customizable white-label marketplace, Kapnative enables seamless private market allocations, complete with integrated workflows for memos, training, custodian connectivity, and capital calls. Already growing rapidly, the company is building strong momentum across Europe.

Website: http://www.kapnative.com/

About First Rate Ventures

First Rate Ventures is the corporate venture capital arm of First Rate, Inc., a global leader in WealthTech for over 30 years. With deep roots in investment reporting, trust platforms, and digital solutions, we’re leveraging our legacy to shape the future of FinTech. We back founders who are building solutions that serve advisors, investors, and communities—offering more than just capital. We offer access to expertise, global reach, and enduring partnership.

Website: www.firstrate.com/ventures

About First Rate, Inc.

First Rate, Inc. is a global financial solutions, services, and data partner. Founded in 1991, First Rate is headquartered in Arlington, Texas, and has offices in seven countries. First Rate is a privately held firm that serves global financial services firms, including wealth management, asset management, and bank and trust companies, with innovative financial technology. Delivering tailored solutions that enhance decision-making, strengthen client relationships, and create a lasting global impact, First Rate’s culture prioritizes giving back to the industry and local communities. Additional information can be found at FirstRate.com.