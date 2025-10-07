Commonwealth Electrical Technologies Acquires NuWave Energy Solutions, a Full-Service Design/Build Energy-Conservation Firm

WORCESTER, Mass.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Commonwealth Electrical Technologies (CET), a leading electrical contractor and energy-solutions company in the Northeast, announced the acquisition of NuWave Energy Solutions, a full-service design/build energy-efficiency company based in Norwell, Massachusetts. This strategic move marks the first transaction for CET under Broad Sky Partners’ ownership, a majority investor since February 2025.

NuWave Energy Solutions, founded in 2019 by Ryan Blair, serves the sustainability and energy-efficiency needs of customers in the commercial, industrial, and institutional markets across the United States. Its team brings over thirty years of experience in sustainability and energy conservation, helping customers reduce energy usage through cost-effective energy conservation, electrification, and renewable energy projects.

“We are excited to join Commonwealth Electrical Technologies and continue our mission together on a larger scale,” said Blair, CEO and President of NuWave Energy Solutions. “Our shared values and expertise will enable us to provide even greater impact for our customers.”

The acquisition expands CET’s reach and strengthens its ability to deliver integrated solutions across multiple markets. By joining forces with NuWave, CET gains a highly experienced team that has already earned a reputation for innovation and reliability in energy conservation.

“This acquisition marks an important step in CET’s growth journey, reinforcing our vision for sustainable growth and significantly increasing our service offering,” said John J. Duquette, CEO of Commonwealth Electrical Technologies. “Ryan and his team are highly respected in the industry, and together we will deliver even more comprehensive energy solutions to our clients.”

Terms of the transaction were not disclosed. Greenberg Traurig LLP served as legal advisor to CET on the transaction. FMI Capital Advisors acted as the exclusive sell-side advisor and Baker, Braverman and Barbadoro was the legal advisor to NuWave Energy Solutions. In February 2025, Broad Sky Partners partnered with CET as the firm’s majority investor.

About Commonwealth Electrical Technologies:

Commonwealth Electrical Technologies is a leading commercial electrical contractor based in the Northeast. The company specializes in providing Energy Efficiency, EV Charging, Solar and Electrical Construction services to commercial, industrial and institutional facilities. Commonwealth Electrical Technologies was founded in 2008 and has approximately 140 employees. For more information, visit www.comelectrical.com and follow them on LinkedIn, Facebook, and YouTube.

About Broad Sky Partners:

Broad Sky Partners is a private equity firm that partners with leading middle market companies that provide essential services to business services end markets. The firm offers a differentiated approach to sector-focused, thematic investing and value creation. Its Portfolio Resource Group is dedicated to helping companies capitalize on growth opportunities. Broad Sky is based in New York City. To learn more, visit www.broadskypartners.com.