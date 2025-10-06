SharkNinja Powers Up with Kevin Hart and David Beckham in the Neighborhood

NEEDHAM, Mass.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--SharkNinja, Inc. (NYSE: SN), a global product design and technology company, today announced Kevin Hart as a new global brand ambassador, joining David Beckham and marking the next chapter in the company's proven formula of fusing cutting-edge product innovation with relevant brand partnerships that drive culture. Known for his relentless work ethic, entrepreneurial spirit, and mission to keep the world laughing together, Hart teams up with SharkNinja to bring awareness for their innovative and user-friendly appliances across both the Shark and Ninja brands.

"Kevin Hart is the perfect addition to our roster of ambassadors," said Mark Barrocas, CEO of SharkNinja. Share

The multi-year partnership is launching in a big way with a new digital series that finds SharkNinja long-term ambassador David Beckham and Kevin Hart as next-door neighbors.

“I'm always running around – on set, in the office, chasing my kids – and I need products that can actually keep up with me!” said Kevin Hart. “SharkNinja gets it. Their products work fast and smart, just like my lifestyle demands. Plus, working with David Beckham as my neighbor? We’re going to turn everyday household tasks into must-see content. When I say we’re bringing the funny and the function, I mean it because if you can’t laugh while you are vacuuming, you are doing it wrong.”

“Kevin Hart is the perfect addition to our roster of ambassadors,” said Mark Barrocas, Chief Executive Officer of SharkNinja. “His ability to connect with audiences through humor while showcasing real product benefits creates the kind of authentic storytelling our consumers crave. This partnership opens an exciting new chapter in how we demonstrate that innovation can be accessible, entertaining, and make everyday life better.”

The Neighbors series peeks into the everyday life of these two global icons doing relatable things and sharing their favorite SharkNinja performance-driven products. In partnership with Hartbeat, Kevin Hart’s multi-platform entertainment company, the campaign will air on television and social media, with new content rolling out throughout fall 2025 and beyond.

“At Hartbeat, we believe the best brand storytelling should feel like entertainment. We want to make brands part of the laugh, not just part of the backdrop,” says Janina Lundy, Hartbeat EVP, Head of Marketing and Brand Partnerships. “We were excited when SharkNinja came to us wanting to play in that space. With Kevin and David as neighbors, we created a series that takes everyday household moments and turns them into comedy rooted in real life.”

About SharkNinja

SharkNinja is a global product design and technology company, with a diversified portfolio of 5-star rated lifestyle solutions that positively impact people’s lives in homes around the world. Powered by two trusted, global brands, Shark and Ninja, the company has a proven track record of bringing disruptive innovation to market and developing one consumer product after another has allowed SharkNinja to enter multiple product categories, driving significant growth and market share gains. Headquartered in Needham, Massachusetts with more than 3,600 associates, the company’s products are sold at key retailers, online and offline, and through distributors around the world. For more information, please visit sharkninja.com.

About Kevin Hart

Kevin Hart is a globally recognized comedian, actor, producer, and entrepreneur. As one of the highest-grossing stand-up comedians of all time, Hart has sold out major venues worldwide and built a multimedia entertainment empire spanning film, television, and digital content. His production company, Hartbeat, is a global, multi-platform media company creating entertainment at the intersection of comedy and culture with a mission to keep the world laughing together. Beyond entertainment, Hart is a successful entrepreneur with ventures in fitness, media, and consumer products. He is also committed to philanthropy through his Help From the Hart Charity, which provides educational opportunities and resources to underserved communities. Hart's authentic approach to sharing life's everyday moments with humor and heart has earned him a devoted global following across social media platforms.

About Hartbeat

Founded by Kevin Hart, Hartbeat is the global, multi-platform entertainment company creating content and experiences at the intersection of comedy and culture - with a mission to keep the world laughing together. Hartbeat finances, develops, and produces content for all platforms; connects with consumers around the world through events and the company’s expansive distribution network; and co-creates entertainment and builds award-winning IP alongside brands. Hartbeat’s flagship consumer brand, the LOL! Network, reaches audiences across its O&O social media, audio, and OTT partners. Led by an award-winning team, Hartbeat is a valuable partner to the biggest entertainment companies, platforms and brands in the world, driving cultural currency and generating sales, subscriptions, buzz, and conversation with some of the most coveted audiences.