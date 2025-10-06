The Nation Network Announces 2025-26 Hockey Programming Slate and Expansion of Partnerships

TORONTO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--The Nation Network (“TNN”), the leading destination for independent sports coverage and a part of Better Collective’s digital sports media group, announced today its slate of podcasts and media offerings covering the 2025-26 NHL season. TNN’s hockey-focused properties include robust daily analysis and engaging content throughout the entirety of the season and beyond. All content offerings are tailored for dedicated hockey fans, featuring editorial content, fantasy hockey news, lineup announcements, betting insights, live and pre-taped podcasts, and much more.

The Nation Network enters the 2025-26 NHL calendar with a robust new custom content offering as part of its focused effort to provide brand partners with unique, ownable content. First, TNN has partnered with Airbnb to produce and distribute a new original series, On The Road with Jeff Marek. This 7-part anthology chronicles NHL and PWHL players' personal stories tied to road trips, their favourite cities to play in, and unwinding during the offseason in Muskoka, Ontario. TNN also enters the NHL season with a new partnership with Uber Eats and The T1 Agency to amplify the brand’s current partnerships with the Vancouver Canucks and Toronto Maple Leafs. TNN is leveraging its CanucksArmy and LeafsNation brands to support Uber Eats’ season kickoff events and gameday activations. Additionally, TNN is integrating Uber Eats into its regional Vancouver and Toronto coverage, as well as national, YouTube, Podcast and social channel content with customized segments that showcase how hockey fans can really get almost, almost anything delivered for game day this season. These activations place Uber Eats at the centre of fan conversations and gameday ordering behaviour.

Additionally, The Nation Network has renewed a three year partnership at La Poche Bleue and the La Poche Bleue Blanc Rouge Post Game Show that will further integrate the Molson and La Poche Bleue brands and build upon each’s long standing relationships with the Quebec hockey market. As part of its partnership with La Poche Bleue, Molson will be activated with custom studio build-outs and product integration, inclusive of functioning taps, to maximize its connection to the property’s talent and content.

This season will see an increased emphasis placed on live events and fan experiences across TNN, facilitated through partnerships with sponsors and meeting the demands of our communities of passionate fans. During the year, TNN is planning four Nation Vacations across Oilersnation, Flamesnation, and TheLeafsNation, with local and international destinations planned. TNN will have watch parties at GRETA locations in Edmonton and Vancouver so that fans can come together to cheer on their favorite teams in the biggest games.

This season, TNN’s schedule features 28 shows, featuring both national and local coverage across Canada’s major markets. Daily Faceoff will be powering league-wide national coverage, led by The Sheet with Jeff Marek, fresh off its highly-successful debut season. Additional shows under Daily Faceoff include Daily Faceoff Live with new co-host Carter Hutton, Morning Cuppa Hockey, and the newly revamped DFO Rundown, with host Jason Gregor being joined by Marek on Mondays and Mike Rupp on Fridays. Insider Edition, a brand-new show under DFO Rundown, also debuts this year, hosted by Irfaan Gaffar and David Pagnotta every Wednesday. As always, team-specific news will be published across each of Oilersnation, Flamesnation, Theleafsnation, Canucksarmy, and Coming In Hot (Ottawa). La Poche Bleue, led by former Montreal Canadien Maxim Lapierre, will serve the primarily French-speaking audience in Quebec, supported by the launch of new pregame show Jour De Match. This past year alone, La Poche Bleue totalled 500 million YouTube watch hours across its French-language content.

TNN’s slate of programs will run for the entirety of the NHL Regular Season and Playoffs. Daily Faceoff will also be live with extensive coverage during the 2026 Winter Olympics. Additionally, Daily Faceoff is expanding its offering with the launch of new resource pages and fantasy tools, giving fans and fantasy players more ways to access the information they need to be successful. These pages are the first step in a broader effort to build out tools and resources that go beyond daily coverage, strengthening our connection with the community and making it easier to engage with the game in meaningful ways.

"We're not only strengthening our programming, but also unlocking new pathways for our partners to achieve success with us,” said Amil Delic, Head of Original Production, Audio and Video at The Nation Network. “Alongside some of the most prestigious and widely recognized brands in the industry, we are set to deliver premium activations and unforgettable experiences for hockey fans throughout the year. TNN remains committed to enhancing our popular existing shows as well, while introducing fresh, engaging content that captivates fans. Through our offerings, we continue to solidify our position as the ultimate destination for top-tier hockey content.”

“TNN continues to deliver exceptional results across our social and content channels, reaching more fans through authentic content,” said Mike Gagnon, Head of Web and Social at The Nation Network. “This past year alone, we have accomplished nearly two billion social impressions across all of our hockey accounts and generated 417 million impressions on our YouTube content, a truly remarkable achievement. As we continue to amplify our posts and offerings, The Nation Network stands as the premier destination for top-tier sports content for fans."

Daily Faceoff

Morning Cuppa Hockey with Jonny Lazarus and Colby Cohen - 9:00am ET (Monday - Thursday)

with Jonny Lazarus and Colby Cohen - 9:00am ET (Monday - Thursday) Daily Faceoff Live with Tyler Yaremchuk and Carter Hutton - 12:00pm ET

with Tyler Yaremchuk and Carter Hutton - 12:00pm ET The Sheet with Jeff Marek - 1:00pm ET

- 1:00pm ET DFO Rundown - Monday (Jason Gregor and Jeff Marek)/Wednesday (Irfaan Gaffar and David Pagnotta)/Friday (Jason Gregor and Mike Rupp)

- Monday (Jason Gregor and Jeff Marek)/Wednesday (Irfaan Gaffar and David Pagnotta)/Friday (Jason Gregor and Mike Rupp) The DFO Fantasy Podcast with Brock Seguin (Monday - Thursday)

with Brock Seguin (Monday - Thursday) DFS Hockey Report with Brock Seguin and Zach Laing

with Brock Seguin and Zach Laing Starting Goalies with Carter Hutton - 3 days/week

with Carter Hutton - 3 days/week DFO Money Line with Matthew Barnaby - 3 days/week

Flamesnation

Barn Burner Dean Molberg, Ryan Pinder, and Rhett Warrener - 10:00am MT/12:00pm ET

Dean Molberg, Ryan Pinder, and Rhett Warrener - 10:00am MT/12:00pm ET After Burner (post-game show)

(post-game show) In The Dome with Mike Wilson and Jordan Ellams (Wednesday)

Oilersnation

Oilersnation Everyday with Tyler Yaremchuk and Liam Horrobin - 12:00pm MT/2:00pm ET

with Tyler Yaremchuk and Liam Horrobin - 12:00pm MT/2:00pm ET PreGaming with Bordzy hosted by Aaron Bordato (pre-game show)

with Bordzy hosted by Aaron Bordato (pre-game show) Oilersnation After Dark (post-game show)

(post-game show) Ask Dubey with Devan Dubnyk - Thursday

with Devan Dubnyk - Thursday Better Lait Than Never - Wednesday

- Wednesday Oilersnation Radio - Tuesday & Friday

- Tuesday & Friday Nation Real Life - Monday

Vancouver

Sekeres & Price with Matt Sekeres and Blake Price - 12:00pm PT/3:00pm ET

with Matt Sekeres and Blake Price - 12:00pm PT/3:00pm ET Canucks Conversation with David Quadrelli and Harman Dayal - 2:00pm PT/5:00pm ET

with David Quadrelli and Harman Dayal - 2:00pm PT/5:00pm ET Rink Wide Vancouver with Jeff Paterson (post-game show)

Toronto

Leafs Morning Take with Jay Rosehill and Nick Alberga - 11:00am ET

with Jay Rosehill and Nick Alberga - 11:00am ET TheLeafsNation After Dark with Zack Phillips (post-game)

Ottawa

Coming in Hot with Brent Wallace and Jason York - 9:00am or 3:00pm ET (depending on Senators practice schedule)

Montreal

La Poche Bleue with Maxim Lapierre - 7:00pm ET (Wednesday)

with Maxim Lapierre - 7:00pm ET (Wednesday) Jour De Match (pre-game show)

(pre-game show) Bleue Blanc Rouge (post-game show)

HockeyFights - with Jay Rosehill and Matthew Barnaby

About The Nation Network

The Nation Network is the leading destination for premier, digital sports coverage and is dedicated to serving a community of true fans. TNN's portfolio of 30+ podcasts and 11+ websites delivers a diverse range of content across all major forms of media, from real-time updates to comprehensive analysis, fantasy predictions, and essential betting insights. The company has approximately 70 social media channels that generate in excess of 325M monthly impressions for its highly-engaged audience. TNN is a part of Better Collective, a digital sports media group.