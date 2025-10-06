OneSpan Invests in ThreatFabric to Advance Fraud Prevention Innovation

BOSTON--(BUSINESS WIRE)--OneSpan Inc. (NASDAQ: OSPN) today announced a strategic investment in and partnership with ThreatFabric, a pioneering provider of proactive fraud detection, mobile threat intelligence, and malware defense solutions. This partnership marks a significant milestone in OneSpan’s mission to offer its advanced authentication customers additional capabilities in adjacent areas of cybersecurity and fraud prevention.

This partnership enables OneSpan to expand its cyber fraud prevention capabilities for the financial services industry, which has experienced a significant surge of Authorized Push Payment (APP) fraud in recent years. By integrating mobile threat intelligence, malware risk detection, and behavioral risk evaluation, OneSpan will deliver customers an additional and proactive defense against evolving digital threats. As cybercriminals increasingly blend malware, social engineering, and remote access tools, ThreatFabric’s layered approach is uniquely positioned to detect and disrupt these hybrid threats.

As part of the investment, OneSpan will join ThreatFabric’s board of directors and participate in the newly formed ThreatFabric Strategic Advisory Board, reinforcing its commitment to shaping the future of fraud prevention through collaboration and innovation.

“Our investment in ThreatFabric underscores OneSpan’s commitment to staying ahead of emerging digital threats,” said Victor Limongelli, CEO of OneSpan. “Mobile devices are the dominant access point for consumer financial services, leading to the rise in device compromise, malware, and cyberfraud. Partnering with ThreatFabric enhances our capabilities and sets a new standard for protecting customers in a mobile-first world—keeping trust and security at the heart of digital banking.”

Founded in Amsterdam in 2015, ThreatFabric has earned recognition for its layered fraud prevention solutions, including behavioral analytics, device intelligence, mobile malware detection, and real-time threat intelligence. The company protects over 60 million banking customers worldwide and has been featured in Gartner’s Emerging Tech reports. Its existing investors include Rabo Investments (the investment arm of Rabobank), Motive Ventures, 10x Founders, and 14Peaks Capital.

“We are thrilled to welcome OneSpan as a strategic investor and partner,” said Han Sahin, CEO of ThreatFabric. “We’re excited OneSpan underwrites our vision: to secure every mobile journey with AI‑driven behavioral biometrics and market-leading advanced malware defense.”

About ThreatFabric

ThreatFabric is a premier Mobile Threat Intelligence and Online Fraud Detection company. They provide cutting-edge, data-driven, AI-powered solutions to safeguard companies and their customers. Their globally renowned Threat Intelligence, along with their SDK-based platform, excels in preventing malware-assisted fraud, APP fraud, bots, RATs, scams, impersonation fraud, account takeover, and information theft. ThreatFabric's mission is to protect online customer journeys by alerting before transaction signing, thereby preserving the brand’s reputation and ensuring continuous loyalty, confidence, and trust from clientele. They believe the best fraud prevention is driven by the finest threat intelligence.

About OneSpan

OneSpan provides secure authentication, identity, electronic signature and digital workflow solutions that protect and facilitate digital transactions and agreements. The Company delivers products and services that automate and secure customer-facing and revenue-generating business processes for use cases ranging from simple transactions to workflows that are complex or require higher levels of security. Trusted by global blue-chip enterprises, including more than 60% of the world’s 100 largest banks, OneSpan processes millions of digital agreements and billions of multi-factor authentication transactions in 100+ countries annually.

For more information, go to www.onespan.com. You can also follow @OneSpan on X (Twitter) or visit us on LinkedIn and Facebook.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of applicable U.S. securities laws, including statements regarding our intention to enhance our multifactor authentication and other solutions and to expand our cyber fraud prevention capabilities and our expectations about the impact of our investment in and partnership with ThreatFabric. Forward-looking statements may be identified by words or phrases such as "seek", "believe", "plan", "estimate", "anticipate", “expect", "intend", "continue", "outlook", "may", "will", "should", "could", or "might" and other similar expressions. These forward-looking statements involve risks and uncertainties, as well as assumptions that, if they do not fully materialize or prove incorrect, could cause our results to differ materially from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. Factors that could materially affect our business and financial results include, but are not limited to the factors described in the “Risk Factors” section of our Annual Report on Form 10-K, as updated by the “Risk Factors” section of our Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q for the quarter ended June 30, 2025. Our filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission (the “SEC”) and other important information can be found in the Investor Relations section of our website at investors.onespan.com. We do not have any intent, and disclaim any obligation, to update the forward-looking information to reflect events that occur, circumstances that exist or changes in our expectations after the date of this press release, except as required by law.

Unless otherwise noted, references in this press release to “OneSpan”, “Company”, “we”, “our”, and “us” refer to OneSpan Inc. and its subsidiaries.