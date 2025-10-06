Leading UK Insurtech Zego Extends Partnership With Clearspeed

LONDON & SAN DIEGO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Leading insurtech company Zego has renewed its partnership with Clearspeed, the global leader in voice-based risk assessment. The renewal underscores how two of the most innovative names in insurtech are working together to advance Zego’s award-winning claims management, with expanded applications across the motor insurance landscape.

Founded in 2016, Zego has transformed motor insurance by giving drivers more control. With a strong foundation in commercial cover, Zego built its reputation on flexible, data-driven policies tailored to how people actually drive. Now, the business is seeing real momentum in the consumer market – with private car insurance helping to contribute to a 60% uplift in UK growth in June 2025 alone.

As more drivers choose Zego for its fair and technology-led cover, the company is doubling down on its core products to meet rising demand. By combining app-based telematics with behavioural insights, Zego delivers insurance that’s transparent, cost-effective, and rewards better driving – helping more people take control of their cover and unlock greater value every day.

Voice-based risk assessment to fast-track claims

Zego’s partnership with Clearspeed builds on this data-led approach. Clearspeed’s proprietary voice-based risk assessment technology helps Zego triage motor claims at speed by fast-tracking low-risk cases and routing higher-risk ones to investigators. This reduces fraud exposure and ensures fairer, faster outcomes for customers.

“We are delighted to continue our partnership with Clearspeed,” said Ian Kershaw, VP of customer service, claims and fraud at Zego. “We’re able to fast-track low-risk claims, streamline the time to payment for our customers, and focus our adjusters on those that need more attention. We’re driving internal efficiency and delivering a better customer experience, while still effectively mitigating fraud – allowing us to price competitively as well,” he added.

The Clearspeed solution is now embedded in Zego’s motor claims process. When customers report a claim, they are asked a short series of automated yes or no questions. Clearspeed’s technology then analyses vocal characteristics to assess risk levels, enabling Zego to prioritise claims accordingly. Low-risk cases are pushed through at speed, while higher-risk or potentially fraudulent ones are flagged for further review. This approach has significantly reduced manual checks and admin time, allowing Zego to better support its broad customer base.

Uncovering suspicious activity

The results are compelling: a tenfold increase in claim abandonments suggesting suspicious activity, average fraud savings of £550 per claim, and the successful identification and disruption of organised fraud ring activity.

“Zego has built its reputation on innovation and customer focus, and we are proud to support them in setting a new standard for insurance in the UK market. This renewal isn’t just about claims – it’s about being smarter together,” said Manjit Rana, EVP of insurance at Clearspeed. “By combining our technologies, we’re delivering operational efficiency, reducing fraud, and helping customers get back on the road faster. It’s proof that insurance innovation can raise the bar for insurers and the insured.”

Across the industry, Clearspeed’s voice analytics technology is generating measurable value. On average, clients have reported a 30X return on investment, a 40% rise in immediate settlements, a 50% reduction in claims handling time, a 36% increase in preventative fraud savings, and consistently high customer experience scores.

About Clearspeed

Founded in 2016, Clearspeed is the global leader in voice-based risk assessment. Its proprietary voice analytics technology identifies potential risk in speech using vocal characteristics universal to all humans—enabling faster, more confident decisions in high-stakes environments. Initially developed for the U.S. Department of Defense, Clearspeed quickly exposes indicators of risk for government and military agencies. Commercially, it helps insurers, financial institutions, and other enterprises assess risks like fraud and insider threats, unlock operational savings, and elevate the customer experience. With broad applications, Clearspeed delivers bias-free, highly precise, individual risk assessment wherever achieving trust at scale is essential.

Headquartered in San Diego, Clearspeed is used in 37 countries and supports over 60 languages. The company has earned more than 25 industry awards, including CNBC’s World’s Top InsurTech Companies. Learn more at www.clearspeed.com.

About Zego

Zego is a tech-first motor insurance provider on a mission to make good drivers better drivers. Since 2016, we’ve been redefining motor insurance with flexible, usage-based products that adapt to the realities of modern mobility.

Powered by best-in-class technology and sophisticated app-based telematics data, we offer tailored, transparent, and cost-effective insurance solutions for today’s drivers.

As the first UK insurtech to obtain an insurance licence, Zego has issued 10 of millions of policies and continues to lead the way in smarter, data-driven cover.

Zego was named Best Insurance Employer at the British Insurance Awards 2025, won Claims Initiative of the Year at the National Insurance Awards 2025, and received the Corporate Contribution to Inclusion award at the Women in Insurance Awards 2025 for the Gibraltar market. Learn more at Zego.com.