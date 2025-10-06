Row 7 Seed Company and Sprouts Farmers Market Announce Partnership to Bring Flavor-First Vegetables to California

NEW YORK--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Row 7 Seed Company and Sprouts Farmers Market today announced their partnership to bring five celebrated vegetable varieties to Sprouts produce aisles across California. Starting today, shoppers can find Row 7’s Sweet Garleek, Badger Flame beets, Upstate Abundance potatoes, Koginut squash, and Honeypatch squash in select Sprouts stores throughout the Bay Area, Sacramento Valley, Central Valley, and Fresno.

This focused regional launch highlights a natural partnership between two companies that put produce first, allowing Sprouts shoppers to explore Row 7's innovative approach to vegetable breeding and its flavor-focused varieties. Sprouts' dedication to fresh, innovative vegetables meets Row 7's mission to transform everyday eating through exceptional flavor—creating an exciting opportunity to reach new home cooks hungry for extraordinary vegetables.

"We've always believed that flavor has the power to change how people eat," said Row 7 Founder Chef Dan Barber. "Sprouts understands that flavor and nutrition go hand in hand—when vegetables taste this good, healthy eating becomes a pleasure, not a chore."

Together, the companies are featuring five varieties that highlight Row 7's co-selection process and Sprouts' commitment to innovative produce offerings. From the naturally creamy Upstate Abundance potatoes developed by second-generation breeder Walter de Jong, to the cult-favorite Koginut squash with its velvety texture and rich, nutty flavor, each variety has been cultivated through Row 7's Trial Network—a participatory community of 200 chefs and growers who test crops for outstanding taste and performance.

To make the most of these flavor-packed varieties, Row 7 is offering exclusive recipes created for Sprouts customers.

ROW 7 AT SPROUTS

Sweet Garleek – Sweet Garleek marries the sweetness of leeks with the mellow, savory notes of garlic. Use the whole thing—tops and all—sautéed, grilled, or simply raw.

Badger Flame Beets – This vibrant beet was bred to express the vegetable's unsung sweetness without its polarizing earthiness. The end result? A golden beet that is stunning, mild, and sweet.

Upstate Abundance Potatoes – Selected by second-generation potato breeder Walter de Jong, this versatile little potato is delicious roasted, smashed, or boiled. The creamy flesh is naturally packed with flavor, and no butter is required.

Koginut Squash – Developed by Michael Mazourek, this little pumpkin has become a cult favorite for its velvety texture and rich, nutty flavor.

Honeypatch Squash – A reimagined workaday butternut, the Honeypatch packs concentrated sweetness into a single-serving squash.

About Sprouts Farmers Market Sprouts Farmers Market is one of the largest and fastest-growing specialty retailers of fresh, natural, and organic food in the United States. Sprouts helps people live and eat better with fresh produce at the heart of the store and delicious discoveries for every dietary lifestyle. Always foraging for what's fresh and innovative, Sprouts offers a carefully curated assortment of products that inspire wellness naturally, including organic, gluten-free, plant-based, and non-GMO favorites. Headquartered in Phoenix, AZ, Sprouts employs approximately 35,000 team members and operates more than 450 stores in 24 states nationwide. To learn more about Sprouts and the role it plays in its communities, visit sprouts.com/about

About Row 7 Seed Company Row 7 is a seed-to-table company revolutionizing how we eat — and how we grow — through better-tasting vegetables. Founded by Chef Dan Barber, Row 7 works with chefs, farmers, and plant breeders to co-select new varieties in the field and kitchen. They partner with regional organic farmers to bring Row 7 vegetables to the grocery aisle. For more information, or to grow your own Row 7 seeds, visit row7seeds.com