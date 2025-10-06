OPAL Fuels, South Jersey Industries, and Atlantic County Utilities Authority Announce Commercial Operation of RNG Facility

WHITE PLAINS, N.Y.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--OPAL Fuels (Nasdaq: OPAL), a leader in the production, marketing, and distribution of renewable and compressed natural gas (RNG and CNG) used as a transportation fuel, together with South Jersey Industries (SJI), an energy infrastructure holding company, and the Atlantic County Utilities Authority (ACUA), announced that the RNG facility in Egg Harbor Township, New Jersey, has achieved commercial operation.

Located at ACUA’s solid waste landfill, the RNG facility captures and processes landfill gas into RNG, providing a renewable, lower-carbon fuel alternative to diesel and conventional natural gas. The project marks a significant milestone for SJI, as it is the first project to deliver RNG into the pipeline system of South Jersey Gas, a subsidiary of SJI. The facility has a nameplate capacity of 2,500 SCFM of landfill gas and is anticipated to produce more than 650,000 MMBtu or over 4.6 million gasoline gallon equivalent (GGE) per year of RNG.

“The launch of this facility marks an important milestone in OPAL Fuels’ mission of turning waste into clean, domestic energy,” said Adam Comora, Co-Chief Executive Officer of OPAL Fuels. “This project reduces emissions, improves local air quality, creates jobs, and strengthens American energy independence. As we drive forward with a focus on strategic growth and operational excellence, this project serves as an example of how every landfill can benefit from producing RNG by generating financial value, cutting methane emissions, and displacing diesel to decarbonize transportation.”

“We are thrilled to cut the ribbon on this project, which signifies another significant milestone for SJI,” said Chet Benham, President, SJI Renewable Energy Ventures. “This project underscores our commitment to innovation and continuing efforts in renewable energy solutions.”

“ACUA is proud to continue its long history of innovation by becoming the first public solid waste facility in New Jersey to host an RNG project,” said ACUA President Matthew DeNafo. “Because of the shared environmental leadership among OPAL, SJI and ACUA, landfill gas is now a renewable energy source for our community.”

The RNG project represents the first collaboration between OPAL Fuels and SJI as part of their previously announced 50/50 joint venture to develop, construct, own and operate RNG facilities. The anticipated Burlington RNG Facility, located in Florence Township, New Jersey, represents the second collaboration between the companies.

A ribbon-cutting ceremony at the RNG facility in Egg Harbor Township is expected in October of 2025. A media advisory with full details will be distributed as the date approaches.

About OPAL Fuels

OPAL Fuels (Nasdaq: OPAL) is a leader in the capture and conversion of biogas into low carbon intensity RNG and renewable electricity. OPAL Fuels is also a leader in the marketing and distribution of RNG to heavy duty trucking and other hard to de-carbonize industrial sectors. For additional information, and to learn more about OPAL Fuels and how it is leading the effort to capture North America’s naturally occurring methane and decarbonize the economy, please visit www.opalfuels.com.

About SJI

South Jersey Industries (SJI), an energy infrastructure holding company based in Folsom, NJ, delivers energy services to customers through two primary subsidiaries: SJI Utilities (SJIU) and SJI Energy Enterprises Group. SJIU houses the company’s regulated natural gas utility operations, delivering safe, reliable and affordable natural gas to more than 730,000 residential, commercial and industrial customers across New Jersey via its South Jersey Gas and Elizabethtown Gas subsidiaries. SJI Energy Enterprises Group, a non-utility subsidiary of SJI, specializes in the ownership, development, construction, and operation of diverse renewable energy projects. These projects include the development of solar, fuel cell, and Renewable Natural Gas (RNG) sourced from a variety of feedstocks including dairy manure, landfill gas, and organic food waste. With a robust portfolio and pipeline of future projects, SJI Energy Enterprises Group is positioned to be a national leader in advancing sustainable energy solutions. Visit sjindustries.com for more information about SJI and its subsidiaries.

About South Jersey Gas

South Jersey Gas, a subsidiary of South Jersey Industries, delivers safe, reliable, affordable natural gas and promotes energy efficiency to more than 400,000 residential, commercial and industrial customers in Atlantic, Cape May, Cumberland, Salem, and portions of Gloucester, Burlington and Camden counties in New Jersey. For more information, visit southjerseygas.com.

About Atlantic County Utilities Authority (ACUA)

The Atlantic County Utilities Authority (ACUA) operates a 360-acre Environmental Park in Egg Harbor Township that includes a landfill, transfer station, composting facility, and recycling center. The Authority oversees the recycling program for Atlantic County and currently provides waste and recycling collection services for 24 municipalities across Atlantic, Cape May and Cumberland Counties. The ACUA is an environmental leader and has been recognized nationally for its efforts to incorporate sustainability and renewable energy in its operations. For more information, please visit www.acua.com.

