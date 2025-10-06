-

Willdan Continues Expansion of Energy Efficiency in MA with National Grid Small Business Program

ANAHEIM, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Willdan Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: WLDN) announced today that it has been selected by National Grid to deliver energy efficiency services to small businesses across Massachusetts. Under this two-year agreement, Willdan will implement a small business direct install program for urban and suburban counties in Eastern Massachusetts. The agreement marks Willdan’s entry into National Grid’s Massachusetts market and expands its footprint in the Northeast.

“This program provides meaningful energy efficiency solutions for small businesses across Massachusetts,” said Nicole Piorkowski, Senior Program Manager for National Grid Massachusetts. “With the team’s community knowledge and experience, we are excited to continue helping local business owners improve their safety and comfort while lowering monthly energy costs.”

“We appreciate this opportunity to expand on the work we’ve done with National Grid in New York over the past 15 years,” said Mike Bieber, Willdan’s CEO. “This new contract extends the reach of our services and reinforces our commitment to delivering measurable energy savings and supporting the energy transition in Massachusetts.”

About National Grid

National Grid (NYSE: NGG) is an electricity, natural gas, and clean energy delivery company serving more than 20 million people through our networks in New York and Massachusetts. National Grid is focused on building a smarter, stronger, cleaner energy future — transforming networks with more reliable and resilient energy solutions to meet state climate goals and reduce greenhouse gas emissions. Learn more by visiting www.nationalgridus.com.

About Willdan

Willdan is a nationwide provider of professional, technical, and consulting services to utilities, government agencies, and private industry. Willdan’s service offerings span a broad set of complementary disciplines that include electric grid solutions, energy efficiency and sustainability, energy policy planning and advisory, engineering and planning, and municipal financial consulting. For additional information, visit Willdan's website at www.willdan.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

Statements in this press release that are not purely historical are forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. It is important to note that Willdan’s actual results could differ materially from those in any such forward-looking statements. Factors that could cause actual results to differ materially include, but are not limited to, the risk factors listed from time to time in Willdan’s reports filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including, but not limited to, the Annual Report on Form 10-K filed for the year ended December 27, 2024. Willdan cautions investors not to place undue reliance on the forward-looking statements contained in this press release. Willdan disclaims any obligation to, and does not undertake to, update or revise any forward-looking statements in this press release.

Contacts

Al Kaschalk
Vice President
310-922-5643
akaschalk@willdan.com

