duPont REGISTRY Group Announces Strategic Investor

MIAMI--(BUSINESS WIRE)--duPont REGISTRY Group (DRG), the world's leading ecosystem for the high-end automotive lifestyle, today announced a strategic investment from François Perrodo, one of the world’s most influential collectors and personalities in the racing and classic cars landscape.

This strategic investment reinforces DRG's standing as the premier entity in the luxury automotive sector. It underscores the group's commitment to cultivating a seamless and reliable ecosystem where enthusiasts and collectors can effortlessly buy, sell, and immerse themselves in their passion for automobiles. This move is a testament to the exceptional value of DRG’s global client and collector's car database and the robust appeal of the group's renowned brands whose reputation spans over 40 years.

François Perrodo is not merely a financial investor but a deeply embedded enthusiast whose passion has shaped collector car culture. As the steward of a celebrated collection featuring some of history's most significant automobiles and an accomplished racing driver with two championships at the 24 Hours of Le Mans and five championships at the World Endurance Championship (WEC), his influence is unparalleled. As a very respected figure in the industry, his investment is a powerful endorsement of DRG's strategy and future direction.

“I have been a part of this world my entire life, not as a businessman, but as a passionate driver and collector,” commented François Perrodo. “I’ve watched duPont REGISTRY Group and its management team and have been impressed by their mission to build a true end-to-end ecosystem for enthusiasts powered by technology. They understand that this is about more than just transactions; it’s about community, trust and a shared passion. The value of their brands and the quality of their events are the heart and soul of the community, and DRG’s strategy to enhance them with technology is exactly what the market needs. I am thrilled to be part of this journey and contribute to building the definitive global platform for the automotive lifestyle.”

“We are incredibly honored to welcome François and his family office to the duPont REGISTRY Group family,” said Antoine Tessier, CEO of duPont REGISTRY Group. “His reputation as a discerning collector is second to none and his investment is a profound validation of our vision. Having it solidified by someone with François's expertise and passion confirms we are building something truly special for the global car community, using our unique dataset, AI and technology to power an innovative, secure and seamless online journey for every collector and enthusiasts benefit. His insights will be invaluable as we continue to innovate.”

The new capital and strategic partnership will accelerate DRG’s growth, fueling further development of its AI and technology platform, including its seamless online experience for peer to peer and dealer to client transactions, its unique valuation tool and enhancing the user experience across its ecosystem.

About duPont REGISTRY Group:

duPont REGISTRY Group (DRG) is the world’s leading luxury automotive ecosystem, encapsulating the culture, community and commerce of the high-end automotive lifestyle. For more than 40 years, DRG has served as a trusted advisor to the vibrant global community of members looking to buy and sell luxury vehicles. Using data insights and advanced technology to build a seamless and scalable digital marketplace, duPont REGISTRY Group facilitates billions of dollars in transactions and redefines how enthusiasts and collectors engage within the luxury automotive world. Its portfolio includes duPont REGISTRY, Canossa Events, Cavallino, Supercar Owners Circle, Petrolicious, Retromobile USA, FerrariChat, and Sotheby's Motorsport. For more information, visit www.duPontREGISTRYGroup.com.