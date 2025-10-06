KBRA Assigns Preliminary Ratings to Uniti Fiber ABS Issuer LLC and Uniti Fiber TRS Issuer LLC, Series 2025-2

NEW YORK--(BUSINESS WIRE)--KBRA assigns preliminary ratings to Series 2025-2 (Uniti 2025-2, or the Series 2025-2 Notes) from Uniti Fiber ABS Issuer LLC (the Lead Issuer) and Uniti Fiber TRS Issuer LLC (the Co-Issuer), a communications infrastructure securitization (CIS) that is primarily collateralized by fiber network assets and related contracts.

Uniti 2025-2 represents Uniti Fiber Holdings Inc.’s (the Company or the Manager) second securitization following the establishment of the master trust in February 2025. The proceeds from the sale of the Notes will primarily be used to pay transaction fees and expenses as well as for general corporate purposes. At the close of the Series 2025-2, KBRA also anticipates affirming the ratings on the Issuer’s outstanding Series 2025-1 (the Existing Notes). The ratings are consistent with the results of our cash flow analysis following the addition of the Series 2025-2 Notes.

