Clearwater Analytics Implemented by T. Rowe Price to Modernize Stable Value Operations

BOISE, Idaho & CHICAGO & NEW YORK & LONDON & HONG KONG--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Clearwater Analytics (NYSE: CWAN) today announced that T. Rowe Price Associates, Inc. has successfully implemented the CWAN platform to support its stable value operations, delivering advanced capabilities.

Many asset managers in this market still rely on manual processes and legacy systems, creating fundamental industry challenges. T. Rowe Price’s deployment has helped improve productivity while decreasing risks.

With CWAN, T. Rowe Price has achieved significant improvements across participant service and operations:

Benefits for Plan Sponsors and Participants

Enhanced reporting – a user-friendly user interface purpose-built for stable value, resulting in a better user experience.

– a user-friendly user interface purpose-built for stable value, resulting in a better user experience. Real-time performance – instant visibility into daily book value and market value performance.

– instant visibility into daily book value and market value performance. Risk monitoring – increased transparency and access to analyze underlying portfolio holdings.

– increased transparency and access to analyze underlying portfolio holdings. Enhanced investment options – flexibility and ability to customize fund structures, unlocking innovative new strategies to match the plan sponsor’s objectives.

Benefits for Stable Value Team

Reliable calculations – crediting rates automatically calculated across participant accounts.

– crediting rates automatically calculated across participant accounts. Reduced manual processes – wrap contract management streamlined, eliminating inefficient manual processes and reducing the risk of error or delays.

– wrap contract management streamlined, eliminating inefficient manual processes and reducing the risk of error or delays. Integrated trade solution – trades processed automatically to help optimize portfolio allocations and liquidity.

– trades processed automatically to help optimize portfolio allocations and liquidity. More time for innovation – with one unified stable value platform, teams can focus on creating new retirement products and services.

“Our partnership with CWAN has strengthened our position as a leading stable value solutions provider,” said Antonio “Tony” Luna, Head of Stable Asset Management at T. Rowe Price. “CWAN has been a great partner and with us every step of the way. The CWAN platform gives us a flexible, unparalleled technology that we can leverage to maximize investment and operational efficiencies. It allows us to deliver competitive performance and create innovative products while focusing on service excellence.”

“T. Rowe Price has taken a decisive step to strengthen how stable value funds serve retirement plan participants,” said Jonny Dittmer, General Manager of Fund Solutions at CWAN. “By unifying operations on CWAN’s platform, they gain the speed, accuracy, and scalability to serve participants today while building the foundation for the retirement products of tomorrow.”

About T. Rowe Price

T. Rowe Price is a leading global asset management firm, entrusted with managing $1.73 trillion in client assets as of August 31, 2025, about two-thirds of which are retirement-related. Renowned for over 85 years of investment excellence, retirement leadership, and independent proprietary research, the firm leverages its long-standing expertise to ask better questions that can drive better investment decisions. Built on a culture of integrity and prioritizing client interests, T. Rowe Price empowers millions of investors worldwide to thrive amidst evolving markets. Visit troweprice.com/newsroom for news and public policy commentary.

About CWAN

Clearwater Analytics (NYSE: CWAN) is transforming investment management with the industry’s most comprehensive cloud-native platform for institutional investors across global public and private markets. While legacy systems create risk, inefficiency, and data fragmentation, CWAN’s single-instance, multi-tenant architecture delivers real-time data and AI-driven insights throughout the investment lifecycle. The platform eliminates information silos by integrating portfolio management, trading, investment accounting, reconciliation, regulatory reporting, performance, compliance, and risk analytics in one unified system. Serving leading insurers, asset managers, hedge funds, banks, corporations, and governments, CWAN supports over $10 trillion in assets globally. Learn more at www.cwan.com.