Three Day Rule Launches First-Ever Matchmaker-Trained AI Matchmaking App

LOS ANGELES--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Three Day Rule, the leading modern matchmaking service trusted by more than 250,000 singles nationwide, today announced the launch of its groundbreaking AI-powered app, the first and only matchmaking app trained directly by professional matchmakers. The app introduces “Tai,” the world’s first AI matchmaker built by matchmakers, combining 15 years of proven matchmaking data with cutting-edge technology to deliver curated, authentic matches and real-time coaching. Download here.

Unlike traditional dating apps that leave singles swiping endlessly and guessing at compatibility, over 72% of American singles report they would try matchmaking, but only 1% have. The matchmaking app democratizes white-glove matchmaking, making it financially accessible while preserving the expertise and rigor of human-led relationship building to help singles stop wasting time and start building real connections.

Three Day Rule’s AI Matchmaker handles the entire process from intake, audio and text screening, verified profiles, and client-approved introductions, facilitated conversations, and post-date feedback. Key features include:

Matchmaker-Trained AI : Built on 15 years of matchmaking expertise from 60+ dating experts, including compatibility data and post-date feedback, and not generic algorithms.

: Built on 15 years of matchmaking expertise from 60+ dating experts, including compatibility data and post-date feedback, and not generic algorithms. AI Date Coaching : Get guidance anytime via text or voice. Everything from “What should I text?” to “Is this worth a second date?”

: Get guidance anytime via text or voice. Everything from “What should I text?” to “Is this worth a second date?” Relationship Wellness & Readiness : Tools and quizzes help you assess if you’re ready to date. Learn your dating habits, make tweaks, and date smarter.

: Tools and quizzes help you assess if you’re ready to date. Learn your dating habits, make tweaks, and date smarter. Effortless, Verified Matching : No swiping or fake profiles; 100% verified profiles with vetted introduction. Premium Options: Guaranteed matching available for $99/month, first month free.

: No swiping or fake profiles; 100% verified profiles with vetted introduction. Premium Options: Guaranteed matching available for $99/month, first month free. Voice + Text Conversations: Talk to Tai like you would a real matchmaker. Tai can also facilitate conversation between matches.

“Traditional dating apps were never designed to succeed at matchmaking, as their goal is recurring revenue, not real relationships. That’s why their success rates hover around 9%, while professional matchmaking on average has a 70-80% success rate. We are solving for the X factor that dating apps leave out as Three Day Rule’s customer satisfaction score is 84% with 90% of clients approving their matches,” said CEO Adam Cohen-Aslatei, who has over 17 years of experience in the dating and mobile industries, previously at S'More, The Meet Group, Zoosk, Tawkify, and Bumble’s Chappy. “Singles are tired of the Wild West of swiping, fake profiles, and wasted time. Our AI Matchmaker vets every introduction, collects real feedback, and supports daters with coaching, which is everything dating apps fail to do. This technology finally brings real matchmaking within reach for everyone. Every step is informed by the same proven methodology that has made Three Day Rule a trusted leader in the matchmaking industry for more than a decade.”

The Three Day Rule AI Matchmaker app is available now on iOS. New users can claim a 30-day free trial of “Premium” and start their journey today. The app is available in two tiers:

Free Tier: Unlimited AI Matchmaker chat, daily date coaching, and limited active conversations.

Unlimited AI Matchmaker chat, daily date coaching, and limited active conversations. Premium Tier: Guaranteed match introductions, AI-vetted matches, unlimited conversations and coaching, personalized introductions with bios and photos, AI-facilitated conversation prompts, and post-date follow-up.

To learn more about Three Day Rule, visit threedayrule.com, email support@threedayrule.com, or call 508-216-0134. Three Day Rule currently operates in Boston, Chicago, Dallas, Los Angeles, Miami, Orange County (CA), New York, Philadelphia, San Diego, San Francisco, Seattle, Silicon Valley, and Washington, DC, and is accepting clients in the U.S. and globally.

About Three Day Rule

Three Day Rule is a personalized and modern matchmaking service for high-intent singles seeking meaningful connections. Its unique “Three Day Rule” approach to successful dating guides singles through an intentional dating journey before, during, and after a date. With a team of experienced matchmakers and a proven track record, the company offers relationship wellness and long-term compatibility, helping clients build authentic, lasting connections.

Since launching in 2010, Three Day Rule has been on a mission to show high-intent singles that matchmaking can be modern, affordable, and accessible. Over a dozen years, the company has grown to employ more than 50 professionals: helping clients tired of swiping and blind dates, finding hand-selected matches, and guiding clients and potential partners through the dating process and through the early stages of a relationship to build a strong, healthy foundation. Along with paid membership, Three Day Rule cultivates a database with more than 250,000 relationship-ready singles, which is free for anyone to join.

At Three Day Rule, dating is more than just meeting someone – it’s about building a connection that lasts. Let us help you take the right steps toward finding a healthy relationship. Visit the website at threedayrule.com.