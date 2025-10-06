KBRA Revises Outlook to Positive for New Jersey GO and Related State Appropriation Credits; Affirms Outstanding Ratings; Assigns A Rating to NJTTFA Transportation Program Bonds, 2025 Series AA

NEW YORK--(BUSINESS WIRE)--KBRA affirms the long-term rating of A+ for the State of New Jersey's General Obligation Bonds and revises the rating outlook to Positive, from Stable, for the State's General Obligation Bonds and related State Appropriation bonds.

The Positive Outlook reflects the State’s progress in reducing long-term pension liabilities and its continued adherence to conservative budgeting practices that have supported the orderly use of reserves accumulated during the COVID-19 pandemic. A rating upgrade may be warranted in the near term if the State maintains full actuarial pension contributions on an ongoing basis while preserving financial flexibility, notably strong operating reserves.

KBRA additionally assigns a long-term rating of A to the New Jersey Transportation Trust Fund Authority (NJTTFA) Transportation Program Bonds, 2025 Series AA.

Lastly, KBRA affirms the long-term rating of A for the following bonds:

New Jersey Transportation Trust Fund Authority

Transportation Program Bonds

Transportation Program Notes (Fixed Rate)

New Jersey Economic Development Authority (NJEDA)

Lease Revenue Bonds

New Jersey Education Facilities Authority (NJEFA)

Revenue Bonds, Higher Education Capital Improvement Fund Issues

Key Credit Considerations

The rating actions reflect the following key credit considerations:

Credit Positives

State economic base is large and diverse. Per capita personal income is the eighth highest in the nation.

Governor has broad executive powers under the New Jersey Constitution to adjust the budget and reduce spending to maintain budget balance.

Credit Challenges

Unfunded pension and OPEB liabilities are very high relative to personal income and gross state product.

While the State has drawn down the extraordinary reserves accumulated during the pandemic only gradually, the transition away from reliance on these non-recurring funds may be challenging.

Rating Sensitivities

For Upgrade

Track record of consistently balanced operations that does not rely upon non-recurring revenues, provides full actuarially determined pension contributions, and supports maintenance of substantial operating reserves.

Economic growth patterns that meet or exceed regional and national trends.

For Downgrade

A resumption of the pattern of underfunding full actuarial pension contributions.

A significant diminution of reserves to balance financial operations to a level no longer consistent with the rating level.

To access ratings and relevant documents, click here.

Methodologies

Disclosures

A description of all substantially material sources that were used to prepare the credit rating and information on the methodology(ies) (inclusive of any material models and sensitivity analyses of the relevant key rating assumptions, as applicable) used in determining the credit rating is available in the Information Disclosure Form(s) located here.

Information on the meaning of each rating category can be located here.

Further disclosures relating to this rating action are available in the Information Disclosure Form(s) referenced above.

