TRUE and Candor Launch Industry-First Instant Income Solution, Moving Trusted Income Analysis Upstream to Loan Officers

NEW YORK--(BUSINESS WIRE)--TRUE, the leader in AI-powered mortgage automation, and Candor Technology, the market leader in automated AI underwriting, today announced a breakthrough in mortgage automation: Instant Income Clarity, the first solution to deliver verified, GSE-aligned income clarity in minutes and make it accessible to loan officers and branch teams, not just underwriters.

“By combining Candor’s proven underwriting automation with our autonomous data processing, we’re delivering speed, accuracy, and scale that simply haven’t been possible before." Share

Income analysis has long been a bottleneck for lenders. Traditional tools take hours to run, rely on offshore business process outsourcing (BPO), and often keep loan officers waiting days for underwriting review. This delays borrower engagement, creates risk of fallout, and adds cost.

Instant Income Clarity changes that. The jointly developed solution combines TRUE’s Background AI workers with Candor’s proven decisioning engine, credited with powering over 600,000 underwritten loans with zero repurchases. Together they deliver AI automation, 4x productivity gains, and a dramatically better borrower experience - no waiting on underwriters to get started.

“This is the kind of breakthrough our industry has been waiting for,” said Steve Butler, CEO of TRUE. “By combining Candor’s proven underwriting automation with our autonomous data processing, we’re delivering speed, accuracy, and scale that simply haven’t been possible before. Instant Income Clarity is the first result of our partnership and it’s only the beginning.”

Ryan Edmonds, CEO at Candor added: “TRUE and Candor share a vision for a fully autonomous and transparent loan manufacturing process. By uniting clean, trusted data with warranted, trusted decisions and calculations, we are collapsing timelines, reducing risk, and eliminating waste in ways that fundamentally transform how lenders operate. This unified decisioning and intelligence platform powers next-gen automation from borrower document intake through post-close QC.”

The joint solution automatically refreshes results as new borrower documents arrive with no manual reruns and supports a wide range of income types, including W-2, self-employed, commission, rental, and retirement. Underwriters still maintain oversight and make complex calls, but routine analysis is now handled instantly and reliably.

For lenders, the impact is immediate:

Faster borrower engagement and improved conversion

Shorter cycle times and lower cost per loan

Fewer errors, less manual effort, and reduced risk of repurchase

Cloud-native delivery for rapid onboarding and scalability

Continuous automation via Background AI workers — no manual intervention required

TRUE and Candor will showcase the Instant Income Clarity solution at the MBA Annual Conference (October 19–22 in Las Vegas).

About TRUE

TRUE is the AI-powered automation platform built to accelerate the mortgage process. From document classification to underwriting decisioning, TRUE delivers real-time results using background AI that doesn’t require training or oversight. Its Mortgage Operations Service (MOS) platform reduces time to pre-approval, lowers operational costs, and improves loan quality at every stage. Learn more at www.true.ai.

About Candor

Candor Technology’s patented and trusted decisioning technology empowers lenders to create high-quality, profitable loans with automation, speed, accuracy, and transparency, delivering consistency and compliance at scale. Learn more at www.candortechnology.com.