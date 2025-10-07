Oragenics Announces Strategic Partnership with Receptor.AI to Accelerate Pipeline Development

SARASOTA, Fla.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Oragenics, a clinical-stage biotechnology company developing brain-targeted therapeutics through proprietary intranasal delivery technology, today announced a strategic collaboration with Receptor.AI, an artificial intelligence-driven drug profiling company, to accelerate the potential development of an expanded pharmaceutical-candidate portfolio for potential conditions affecting brain health.

This partnership represents a significant milestone in Oragenics' evolution from a single-asset company to a diversified neurological therapeutics developer. The collaboration aims to utilize advanced AI modeling to identify optimal receptor binding profiles for novel compounds acquired by Oragenics in 2023, which we anticipate should enable more efficient and targeted laboratory validation as the company looks to expand beyond its lead candidate, ONP-002, in clinical trials for concussion.

"We're embracing cutting-edge technology with the goal of building a robust pipeline while maintaining capital efficiency," said Janet Huffman, Chief Executive Officer of Oragenics. "This partnership with Receptor.AI demonstrates our commitment to innovation at every level—from our proprietary intranasal delivery platform to the tools we use to identify promising therapeutic candidates. By leveraging AI to guide our preclinical work, we believe we can focus resources on the most promising opportunities and potentially accelerate our path to identifying new treatments for a wide range of neuropsychiatric conditions."

Strategic Use of AI to Drive Efficiency and Focus

Receptor.AI will apply its proprietary computational models to analyze Oragenics' molecule structures with the goal of predicting which receptors are most likely to bind with therapeutic effect. It is anticipated that this AI-generated data will inform Oragenics' laboratory testing strategy, allowing the company to efficiently validate predictions and identify potential therapeutic applications across multiple neurological and psychiatric indications, including Alzheimer's disease, Parkinson’s Disease, PTSD, opioid addiction, and anxiety disorders.

The partnership underscores Oragenics' disciplined approach to pipeline expansion—using technology to de-risk early-stage discovery and maximize the value of every research dollar. If AI predictions are validated through laboratory testing, we anticipate Oragenics would establish preliminary scientific data to support continued development of additional pipeline candidates from the bench to the bedside.

''At Receptor.AI, we are committed to enabling partners like Oragenics with advanced AI-driven insights that streamline drug discovery and support efficient pipeline growth. This collaboration reflects the practical value of applying AI to early-stage development to guide resources toward the most promising therapeutic opportunities," said Dr. Alan Nafiiev, Chief Executive Officer of Receptor.AI.

Building Beyond ONP-002

While Oragenics remains focused on advancing ONP-002 through Phase IIa trials for concussion treatment—with trial initiation expected in Q4 2025—the company is strategically positioning itself as a platform technology leader in intranasal neurological pharmaceuticals.

"We believe our intranasal delivery platform has applications beyond concussion," added Janet Huffman. "By combining our delivery technology with AI-guided drug discovery, we're hoping to build a sustainable, multi-asset company that can address unmet needs across the neurological disease spectrum. This is about creating long-term value through smart science and strategic innovation."

About Oragenics

Oragenics is a clinical-stage biotechnology company pioneering brain-targeted therapeutics through proprietary intranasal delivery technology. The company's lead candidate, ONP-002, is being developed as a potential first-in-class treatment for concussion and mild traumatic brain injury. Oragenics is advancing ONP-002 into Phase IIa clinical trials in Australia, with U.S. Phase IIb trials planned to follow. The company's intranasal delivery platform has broad potential applications across acute and chronic neurological conditions. For more information, visit www.oragenics.com.

About Receptor.AI

Receptor.AI, is a U.S.-based Tech Bio company, focused on reshaping preclinical drug discovery through its advanced generative AI platforms. With a strong technology stack, proven results, and collaborations with pharmaceutical leaders, it exemplifies the growing shift toward computational and data-driven R&D in biotech. At the heart of Receptor.AI’s success is its multiplatform AI ecosystem, designed to accelerate the identification and optimization of novel therapeutics. This modular, end-to-end infrastructure addresses some of the most pressing challenges in drug discovery. For more information, visit www.receptor.ai.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Statements in this news release concerning the Company’s expectations, plans, business outlook or future performance, and any other statements concerning assumptions made or expectations as to any future events, conditions, performance or other matters, are forward-looking statements. These statements include, but are not limited to, statements regarding the potential benefits of the collaboration with Receptor.AI, the expected timing of clinical trials, the potential applications of Oragenics' technology platform, and the company's strategic plans. These forward-looking statements are based on management's current expectations and are subject to risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially, including risks related to the clinical development process, the validation of AI predictions in laboratory settings, regulatory approval processes, the company's ability to secure adequate funding for operations and those risks set forth in Oragenics’ most recent Form 10-K, 10-Q and other SEC filings, which are available through EDGAR at WWW.SEC.GOV. Oragenics undertakes no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, after the date of this press release except as may be required by law.