Trustly Partners with Acres to Deliver Instant, Plug-and-Play Cashless Gaming

SAN CARLOS, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Trustly, the global leader in Pay by Bank, today announced a partnership with Acres Manufacturing Company (“Acres”). This partnership includes implementing Trustly Scan & Pay, an envisioned holistic cashless gaming execution powered by Trustly’s Open Banking Payments, with Acres’ Universal Payment Adapter, enabling instant funding to any slot machine or table game. Through this collaboration, players can fund slots and tables through their bank account by scanning a QR code, bringing the speed, security, and convenience of Pay by Bank to the casino floor.

Trustly Scan & Pay requires no sign-ups or downloads, allowing players to enjoy the convenience of electronically funding the game without requiring a player card, mobile app or digital wallet. Players simply scan a QR code displayed by Acres’ Universal Payment Adapter screen to initiate a secure bank transfer that completes within seconds.

For casino operators, Trustly Scan & Pay recovers the approximately 6% of revenue lost to cash handling costs while ensuring every transaction is instant, guaranteed, and backed by bank-level security. Beyond cost savings, Trustly and Acres’ partnership intends to grow player spending, as data shows cashless players increase their coin-in by 38% compared to cash-based play.

The partnership with Acres makes Trustly Scan & Pay immediately deployable in casinos nationwide thanks to the Universal Payment Adapter’s compatibility across all slot machines and casino management systems, and regulatory approvals already secured in most major tribal and commercial jurisdictions. This plug-and-play readiness ensures that any operator can gain the benefits of cashless gaming without costly system overhauls, positioning Trustly Scan & Pay as the fastest path to bringing bank-level security and instant funding to the casino floor.

Noah Acres, of Acres Manufacturing: “The Universal Payment Adapter gives casinos a true plug-and-play cashless interface that requires no additional technology integration and boasts widespread regulatory approvals throughout the United States. By linking it to Trustly Scan & Pay, casinos can offer their players a way to fund games electronically that’s quicker and easier than cash.”

Darren White, Director of Sales, Gaming at Trustly: “Trustly and Acres have executed both technical integration and commercial agreements, the latter enabling Acres to serve as Merchant of Record to Trustly on behalf of casinos. This will streamline the contracting and underwriting processes for casinos, significantly reducing deployment timelines while expanding distribution, making cashless gaming easier for casinos to adopt. Additionally, we’ve agreed to a sales and launch collaboration to further provide efficiencies and clarity to casino operators to accelerate the industry’s path towards modernized, cashless play.”

About Trustly

Trustly is the global leader in Pay by Bank solutions. For more than a decade, it has sustained rapid growth while consistently maintaining profitability. Through its outstanding Open Banking platform, Trustly offers innovative payment experiences, connecting consumers and merchants. Its patented technology ensures that transactions are processed in real-time, providing both speed and security.

To date, Trustly has transformed the performance and experience of payments for over 9,000 merchants in 30+ markets, connecting them to 650+ million consumers through 12,000 banks. In 2024, Trustly processed nearly $100 billion in total payments value.

Trustly, launched in 2008, is a licensed Payment Institution under the second payment services directive (PSD2). It operates under the supervision of the Swedish Financial Supervisory Authority in the EU, EEA and the Financial Conduct Authority in the UK. In the US, Trustly is state-regulated as required to serve its target markets.

About Acres Manufacturing Company

Acres is a leading casino loyalty and technology expert and the creator of Foundation, the first-of-its-kind casino management platform. Foundation provides casinos with real-time data from slot machines and a direct interface to the credit meter on any slot machine, enabling operators to deploy advanced technologies such as cashless gaming, bonusing, and enhanced player marketing. Founded by John Acres, the inventor of casino systems technology, Acres continues to pioneer solutions that drive engagement, efficiency, and profitability across the gaming industry. For more information on Acres and Foundation, visit acresmanufacturing.com.