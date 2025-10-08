Sitetracker Selected by esVolta to Streamline Utility-Scale Energy Storage Operations

MONTCLAIR, N.J.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Sitetracker, the global leader in complete Asset Lifecycle Management software, today announced that esVolta, LP, a leading developer, owner, and operator of utility-scale battery storage projects across North America, has chosen its platform to enhance project execution, asset tracking, and operational performance.

esVolta specializes in developing, building, owning and operating large-scale battery storage systems that improve grid reliability, support renewable integration, and accelerate the transition to a low-carbon future. As its portfolio continues to grow rapidly, esVolta required a solution capable of replacing inconsistent spreadsheet-based methods with a centralized platform that could deliver real-time visibility and scalability across the entire project lifecycle.

By implementing Sitetracker, esVolta gains a single source of truth for its development and asset management teams. Marci Palmstrom, esVolta’s Vice President of Asset Management explains that, “As utility-scale energy storage plays an increasingly vital role in grid reliability, esVolta remains focused on operational excellence across the full asset lifecycle. Sitetracker empowers our teams with the visibility and tools needed to optimize performance, scale responsibly, and ensure our assets consistently support a cleaner energy future.”

Key benefits include:

Accurate Forecasting and Reporting – Sitetracker’s intelligent project planning tools and real-time dashboards will enable better forecasting of milestones across individual sites and entire portfolios.

– Sitetracker’s intelligent project planning tools and real-time dashboards will enable better forecasting of milestones across individual sites and entire portfolios. Improved Collaboration and Team Handoffs – A centralized environment streamlines coordination between project development, asset management, and finance teams, ensuring seamless internal transitions post–Notice to Proceed (NTP).

– A centralized environment streamlines coordination between project development, asset management, and finance teams, ensuring seamless internal transitions post–Notice to Proceed (NTP). Integration with Existing Systems – Sitetracker integrates with esVolta’s existing financial and construction management platforms, strengthening oversight and reducing administrative overhead.

– Sitetracker integrates with esVolta’s existing financial and construction management platforms, strengthening oversight and reducing administrative overhead. Scalability for Growth – As esVolta expands, Sitetracker’s mobile and cloud-based capabilities support efficient permit management, budget oversight, and field operations at scale.

“esVolta is advancing one of the most critical components of the energy transition: large-scale storage that stabilizes the grid and unlocks the full potential of renewables,” said Giuseppe Incitti, CEO of Sitetracker. “We are proud to provide the operational backbone that enables them to scale efficiently, speed project delivery, and maximize long-term asset performance.”

This announcement underscores Sitetracker’s expanding role in supporting energy innovators across North America. For esVolta, the move to Sitetracker represents a decisive step toward achieving its mission of delivering reliable, clean, and sustainable energy solutions for the future.

About Sitetracker

