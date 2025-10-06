Moto and NCR Atleos Extend Collaboration, Expanding Self-Service Cash Access

ATLANTA--(BUSINESS WIRE)--NCR Atleos Corporation (NYSE: NATL) (“Atleos”), a leader in expanding self-service financial access for financial institutions, retailers and consumers, today announced that Moto has extended its relationship with Atleos, delivering convenient, secure access to cash through the NCR Atleos Cashzone Network, which now includes more than 16,000 ATMs across the UK.

Moto, the UK’s leading Motorway Service Area (MSA) operator, leverages the NCR Atleos Cashzone ATM Network to provide access to cash across 45 key motorway service stations, putting cash in Moto’s customers’ hands where they need it. This continued collaboration allows Moto to facilitate reliable, intuitive self-service experiences for customers, providing customer choice, accessibility, and inclusivity.

“Our Cashzone Network provides high availability and best-in-class functionality, allowing operators such as Moto to quickly and efficiently offer the latest ATM innovations and deliver leading customer experiences,” said Anthony Parks, Vice President, Europe and Middle East Sales for NCR Atleos. “We are proud to continue our successful work with Moto, helping to ensure payment choice for even more consumers across the UK.”

About NCR Atleos

NCR Atleos (NYSE: NATL) is the leader in expanding self-service financial access, with industry-leading ATM expertise and experience, unrivalled operational scale including the largest independently-owned ATM network, always-on global services and constant innovation. NCR Atleos improves operational efficiency for financial institutions, drives footfall for retailers and enables digital-first financial self-service experiences for consumers. NCR Atleos is ranked #12 in Newsweek’s prestigious 2025 Top 100 Global Most Loved Workplaces® list. NCR Atleos is headquartered in Atlanta, Ga., with approximately 20,000 employees globally. For more information, visit www.ncratleos.com.