Infios Partners with Aspire and Parts Town to Transform Job Training for Young Adults with Disabilities

MINNEAPOLIS--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Infios, a global leader in intelligent supply chain execution, today announced its collaboration with Parts Town, a distributor of OEM restaurant and foodservice parts based in Illinois, to support Aspire, a Chicagoland nonprofit, as part of a groundbreaking $9.2 million job training initiative funded by the U.S. Department of Education. Through strategic software donations, Infios supports a state-of-the-art simulated warehouse training environment that prepares young adults with disabilities for careers in warehousing and distribution.

The partnership positions Infios alongside industry leaders Parts Town, Wesco, Seagull, KeHE and Holman in supporting Aspire's innovative model, which addresses both unemployment challenges for people with disabilities and critical labor shortages facing businesses.

"At Infios, we believe technology should be a bridge to opportunity, not a barrier," said Ed Auriemma, CEO of Infios. "By contributing our software solutions to Aspire's training program, we're helping create an environment where young adults with disabilities can develop the technical skills and confidence they need to thrive."

Addressing Critical Workforce Needs

With unemployment rates nearly double for people with disabilities, Aspire's program offers a transformative solution. The initiative features ten weeks of hands-on training in a simulated warehouse environment, enhanced by Infios software donations that replicate real-world warehouse management systems. This is followed by an eight-week paid internship, allowing businesses to evaluate candidates while trainees gain valuable experience.

“Two of Parts Town’s core values are Community and Innovation, so we were excited for the opportunity," said Kenny William, Sr. Director of Fulfillment Center Wizardry, aka Sr. Director of Fulfillment Center Systems, at Parts Town. "Our partnership with Infios and the Aspire program ensures trainees work with similar equipment and processes they’ll see at their future employers. We have been proud to hire Aspire graduates at Parts Town."

Research demonstrates significant business advantages of hiring talent with disabilities, including 50% lower turnover rates, 33% fewer safety incidents, and 25% higher productivity levels.

Creating Lasting Impact

This project is the latest step for Parts Town as they have partnered with Infios over the past decade to build a resilient, adaptable fulfillment operation—leveraging automation, self-service configuration, and a culture of continuous improvement to scale efficiently and respond to ever-evolving business needs.

As Aspire plans to expand beyond warehousing into other industries, Infios remains committed to supporting innovative workforce development solutions that create meaningful employment opportunities while addressing broader economic challenges.

About Infios

Infios is a global leader in intelligent supply chain execution, relentlessly making supply chains better - every single day. With a portfolio of adaptable solutions, we empower businesses of all sizes to simplify operations, optimize efficiency, and drive measurable impact. Infios serves more than 5,000 customers across 70 countries, delivering adaptable and innovative technologies that evolve with changing business needs. Our deep expertise and commitment to purposeful innovation help businesses turn supply chains into a competitive advantage, building resilience and shaping a more sustainable future. Infios is a joint venture of international technology provider Körber and global investment firm KKR. Learn more at www.infios.com.

About Parts Town

Parts Town is the leading, technology innovation-driven distributor of genuine OEM (original equipment manufacturer) foodservice, residential appliance and HVAC equipment repair parts. When there’s a hiccup with any piece of equipment, Parts Town is ready to jump in and help with the most in-stock parts on the planet, innovative technology, and an unmatched customer experience. Customized solutions benefit equipment service technicians of all kinds, as well as chain and independent restaurants, schools, health care facilities and hospitality providers. By partnering with the top manufacturers of foodservice, residential appliance and HVAC replacement parts, Parts Town improves the supply chain, increases sales of genuine OEM parts and keeps every customer’s business running like clockwork. Parts Town also partners with equipment and supplies dealers of all sizes to offer a one-stop-shop through its Parts Town marketplace. For more information, visit https://www.partstown.com/.

About Aspire

Since 1960, Aspire has worked to be an ally to people with disabilities, pursuing greater possibilities and creating better communities. Supporting Chicagoland and Southern Wisconsin, Aspire builds boundlessly inclusive communities. Learn more at https://aspirechicago.com/.