OneMedNet Selects Palantir to Advance Healthcare AI and Data Analytics

DENVER & MINNEAPOLIS--(BUSINESS WIRE)--OneMedNet Corporation (Nasdaq: ONMD) has selected Palantir Technologies (Nasdaq: PLTR) to transform the healthcare AI and Real-World Data (RWD) analytics marketplace. Palantir’s Artificial Intelligence Platform will provide the infrastructure for OneMedNet’s iRWD™ near real-time AI powered provider network (“network”) enabling OneMedNet to empower life sciences, medical device, and research organizations with anonymized, regulatory-grade clinical data and advanced analytics to accelerate the development of cutting-edge medical solutions efficiently.

Access to healthcare data remains a key barrier to unlocking the $868 billion market opportunity in AI-driven healthcare by 20301. OneMedNet is positioned at the forefront by leveraging Palantir software to combine OneMedNet’s expansive provider network with Palantir’s advanced analytics, unlocking scalable recurring revenue opportunities on a secure, regulatory-grade platform.

Under the multi-year agreement, Palantir’s Artificial Intelligence Platform—renowned for enabling enterprises to unify complex datasets and enabling real-time insights—integrates with OneMedNet’s network, which provides access to more than 5 billion administrative claims and 131 million clinical exams across 1,750+ provider sites, spanning oncology, cardiology, and rare diseases.

Palantir’s software will be used to advance OneMedNet’s mission to bring the most current data to life sciences organizations decreasing costs and time to market for novel healthcare solutions.

“We’re proud to provide the AI infrastructure for OneMedNet to accelerate the delivery of transformative healthcare solutions that will ultimately improve patient outcomes,” said Drew Goldstein, Co-Head of Healthcare at Palantir.

Aaron Green, President and CEO of OneMedNet, added, “Palantir’s AIP helps us revolutionize our ability to deliver high-quality, regulatory-compliant data at remarkable speed. This positions us to power breakthroughs in clinical research and AI-driven healthcare solutions.”

Impact of Palantir’s Artificial Intelligence Platform

Faster Data Discovery: Customer data inquiries fulfilled in minutes instead of days, boosting OneMedNet's ability to win orders with speed and precision.

Customer data inquiries fulfilled in minutes instead of days, boosting OneMedNet’s ability to win orders with speed and precision. Accurate Data Delivery: Customers will be able to create custom cohorts, ensuring every data element aligns with their fit-for-purpose needs and remains fully relevant to their studies.

Conversational Search : A new AI-powered interface, enabled by Palantir's AIP and LLMs, allows subscribers to search, modify and zero in on the data they need across vast datasets.

A new AI-powered interface, enabled by Palantir’s AIP and LLMs, allows subscribers to search, modify and zero in on the data they need across vast datasets. Increased Productivity : Automation to improve OneMedNet’s efficiency and reduce costs, enabling scalable growth with improved margins.

Healthcare Standards Integration : Palantir's ontology, paired with SNOMED, HCPCS, ICD-10, and CPT codes, ensures interoperable data access for life sciences users.

Palantir’s ontology, paired with SNOMED, HCPCS, ICD-10, and CPT codes, ensures interoperable data access for life sciences users. Anonymization: OneMedNet’s proprietary AI algorithms to operate at scale on Palantir’s advanced platform to securely de-identify clinical data, ensuring regulatory compliance and protecting against exposure of Protected Health Information (PHI).

OneMedNet’s Objectives

Market Expansion: OneMedNet is expanding its market reach and independently broadening its global footprint to deliver enhanced value to its customer base.

OneMedNet is expanding its market reach and independently broadening its global footprint to deliver enhanced value to its customer base. Data Cohorts : Combining OneMedNet’s multimodal regulatory-grade data with Palantir’s AI platform to build regulatory grade data cohorts for use in diagnostics, therapeutics, and personalized medicine.

Combining OneMedNet’s multimodal regulatory-grade data with Palantir’s AI platform to build regulatory grade data cohorts for use in diagnostics, therapeutics, and personalized medicine. Clinical Research : Streamlining trials with multimodal, longitudinal data for faster, more cost-effective outcomes.

Streamlining trials with multimodal, longitudinal data for faster, more cost-effective outcomes. Scalable Analytics: Creating a secure platform for tailored, compliant datasets, leveraging OneMedNet’s real-time AI powered federated provider network and Palantir’s data expertise.

About Palantir Technologies

Software that dominates. Additional information is available at https://www.palantir.com.

About OneMedNet Corporation

OneMedNet is revolutionizing how the world unlocks Real-World Data (RWD), harnessing the untapped potential of over 1,750 healthcare sites through its iRWD™ platform. This isn’t just multi-modal data—it’s the lifeblood of innovation, from de-identified medical imaging to electronic health records, fueling breakthroughs for drugmakers, medical device pioneers, and AI visionaries. With a network spanning rare diseases, oncology, cardiology, and beyond, OneMedNet delivers precision insights that redefine patient care and power the next wave of healthcare disruption.

Beyond healthcare OneMedNet’s proprietary AI anonymizes data for industries like finance, retail, and telecom, unlocking endless possibilities—rigorously testing production system upgrades, de-risking complex projects, and securely sharing sensitive data by stripping out personal information. Learn more at www.onemednet.com.

