Middleburg Announces Sponsorship of Korn Ferry Tour Rising Star Jackson Van Paris

VIENNA, Va.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Middleburg, the largest developer of rental housing throughout the Southeast and Sunbelt, has announced a multi-year sponsorship of professional golfer Jackson Van Paris. This partnership, which will see Van Paris wear the Middleburg logo on his apparel, is a strategic alignment of two groups dedicated to building for the future and investing in excellence.

Van Paris, 22, is a promising professional on the Korn Ferry Tour, the pathway to the PGA Tour. His career is highlighted by a series of standout achievements, including a historic victory at the 2023 Sunnehanna Amateur, an NCAA Amherst Regional title, and a top 10 finish at the 2024 Puerto Rico Open in his PGA Tour debut. While at Vanderbilt University, Van Paris recorded the second-best scoring average in school history. At just 14 years old, he famously became the second-youngest competitor to win a match in the U.S. Amateur's history, a feat previously accomplished only by the legendary Bobby Jones.

"We see a powerful parallel between our work and the journey of a professional golfer,” said Christopher C. Finlay, Founder and CEO of Middleburg. "Jackson embodies the grit and positive energy required for success. His perseverance in the face of challenges on the course, and the mental game he brings to every swing, are qualities we deeply admire and bring to every one of our own projects. We are proud to partner with him as he works toward his goals, and we're looking forward to cheering him on every step of the way."

Van Paris added, "I am honored to represent Middleburg, a company that understands the importance of perseverance and the mental game in achieving success. Every day I focus on the process of improvement, from my training to my on-course play, and it’s clear that Middleburg shares this commitment to excellence. I'm excited to have their support as I pursue my goals and continue to build my career."

About Middleburg

Middleburg is a leading developer and manager of multifamily and mixed-use communities, focused on delivering high-quality, well-built, and well-maintained places to live. With over two decades of experience in multifamily real estate, the firm has acquired, developed, and financed extensive properties. The company is actively expanding its development efforts in key markets throughout the Southeast and Sunbelt. For more information, please visit www.middleburg.com.

About Jackson Van Paris

Jackson Van Paris is a 22-year-old professional golfer on the Korn Ferry Tour. A graduate of Vanderbilt University, he turned professional in 2025 after a highly successful amateur career, which included a historic win at the St. Andrews Links Collegiate and a top 10 finish in his PGA Tour debut.