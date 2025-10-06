Liquid Death Announces Distribution Agreement with Big Geyser

LOS ANGELES--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Liquid Death, the healthy beverage platform and one of the fastest-growing non-alcoholic brands, announced today its new distribution agreement with Big Geyser, one of the nation's largest and most respected non-alcoholic beverage distributors and the #1 non-alcoholic beverage distributor in New York. This agreement strengthens Liquid Death’s presence in one of the nation’s most important beverage markets and is a significant milestone as the company continues to meet rapidly growing consumer demand.

Liquid Death has a proven track record as a healthy beverage innovator across multiple categories. The company has successfully scaled its brand across the mountain water, soda-flavored sparkling water and iced tea categories and will be launching in the better-for-you energy drink category in 2026. Its entertainment-first marketing strategy focuses on creating true comedy that wins on social media and has built it into the #2 most followed beverage brand globally across TikTok and Instagram.

"For nearly 40 years, Big Geyser has built its reputation on scaling some of the biggest names in the beverage business. Liquid Death is the next big beverage giant, successfully playing in three categories and soon adding energy as a fourth,” said Jerry Reda, President and COO of Big Geyser. "Their culture-defining marketing is perfectly aligned with the high energy of our company and New York. We are thrilled to bring Big Geyser's unmatched execution to this iconic brand, and we look forward to cementing Liquid Death as a powerhouse on the East Coast."

Liquid Death’s new better-for-you sparkling energy drink is co-formulated with board certified surgeon and longevity specialist Dr. Darshan Shah. The product contains an ‘unextreme caffeine’ level, just 100mg of caffeine, which is equal to a cup of coffee. Unlike other brands, the caffeine is naturally sourced from coffee beans, not synthetic sources. The line has no sugar, no sucralose, no aspartame, and no erythritol. It is sweetened with a unique blend of stevia and allulose; studies have shown that allulose helps to maintain blood sugar levels. The formula includes essential B12 and C vitamins, as well as L-Theanine. Energy drinks are the #1 item in the baskets of existing Liquid Death shoppers. This is the most anticipated category launch for Liquid Death.

“At Liquid Death, we’ve built a rare, multi-category healthy beverage platform under a single brand name. Working with Big Geyser brings us the top operator in NYC and New York distribution and new reach for our brand in the world’s most influential market,” said Mike Cessario, founder & CEO of Liquid Death. “We are the first better-for-you beverage brand built on comedy, and we’re continuing to scale our brand with a robust innovation pipeline for 2026, including launching our better-for-you energy drink line. As we prepare to enter this new category, Big Geyser is the perfect partner for this next chapter of growth.”

Liquid Death is the fastest growing ready-to-drink iced tea among the top 10 brands, outpacing category growth by 20x. In the flavored sparkling category, Liquid Death outperforms the category average by 5x. This year alone, the brand has been the leader in flavored sparkling category innovation with instant fan-favorite soda replacement flavors like Doctor Death, Killer Cola, and Rootbeer Wrath, along with Cereal Criminal, a limited-edition collaboration with Fruity Pebbles cereal that immediately became the most successful LTO launch in Amazon grocery history.

In addition to its national retail footprint and online presence, Liquid Death has tapped into the power of New York through partnerships with its most iconic entertainment venues to bring healthy, sustainable products to their fans. The brand is setting a new standard for non-alc brands on-premise, underscoring its unique positioning to win in social consumption occasions. Liquid Death has a long-time strategic partnership with Live Nation, through which tens of millions of cans have been sold and hundreds of tons of plastic waste eliminated at venues and festivals. Earlier this year, Liquid Death announced an integrated marketing partnership with the MSG Family of Companies. The multi-year deal showcases and sells Liquid Death products across its premier sports and entertainment assets including New York's Madison Square Garden, The New York Rangers, Sphere, Radio City Music Hall, and The Beacon Theater.

As one of the fastest growing non-alcoholic beverage brands, Liquid Death uses comedy and entertainment to make health and sustainability 50 times more fun. We take low-calorie beverages and package them into infinitely recyclable cans that compete with the fun marketing of unhealthy brands across beer and junk food. Our product lines include mountain water, soda-flavored sparkling water, iced tea, and energy. We donate a portion of our proceeds to help kill plastic pollution. For more information on Liquid Death, please visit liquiddeath.com.