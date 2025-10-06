National Duals Invitational Partners With FloSports and ESPN to Deliver Every Match Live

OKLAHOMA CITY--(BUSINESS WIRE)--The National Duals Invitational, a groundbreaking $1 million collegiate wrestling event sponsored by Paycom, has announced broadcast partnerships with FloSports and ESPN. All 28 duals will be carried live, giving fans nationwide access to every moment of the high-stakes tournament.

FloWrestling will stream 27 duals live from the BOK Center in Tulsa, Oklahoma, Nov. 15-16, 2025, complemented by coverage leading up to the tournament — including a special bracket-selection show, previews and team features. The championship final will air live on ESPNU at 6 p.m. CST on Sunday, Nov. 16, as the top two teams collide for the $200,000 grand prize.

To support the event, FloWrestling will host a bracket reveal show at 6 p.m. CDT on Tuesday, Oct. 7. The show will stream on FloWrestling and the FloWrestling YouTube, Facebook and X channels.

“The National Duals Invitational is about growing the sport and giving it the stage it deserves,” said Matt Surber, tournament director. “By showcasing the excitement of the duals format and pairing it with unprecedented stakes, we’re creating a can’t-miss experience for wrestlers and fans. Partnering with FloWrestling and ESPN ensures that this event reaches the widest possible audience.”

The 16-team field reflects both tradition and depth in college wrestling. Cornell, Illinois, Iowa, Michigan, Minnesota, NC State, Nebraska, Northern Iowa, Ohio State, Oklahoma State and Virginia Tech earned automatic bids by finishing in the top 12 at the 2025 NCAA Championships. They will be joined by Arizona State, Lehigh, Little Rock, Missouri and Wyoming, who were randomly selected from programs finishing between 13-24. Together, the teams have more than 60 NCAA team titles and 450 individual national champions.

“This is a massive moment for college wrestling and the passionate fans who have been hungry for a best-on-best dual championship event,” said FloSports CEO and co-founder Mark Floreani. “The National Duals Invitational is elevating the standard for team competition, and FloWrestling is proud to be the home for fans to experience every moment of the action.”

In addition to world-class competition, the event will feature a record-setting $1 million prize purse — the first of its kind in collegiate wrestling. The champion will claim $200,000, with $150,000 awarded to both the runner-up and third-place teams and prize money extending through eighth place. Every participating program will also receive a $20,000 stipend, underscoring the Invitational’s commitment to supporting the sport at the highest level.

“The National Duals Invitational is an exciting addition to the collegiate wrestling calendar, and ESPN is proud to spotlight the teams and athletes competing,” said Mallory Kenny, ESPN director of programming and acquisitions. “This partnership reflects ESPN’s long-standing commitment to elevating college sports and delivering championship moments to fans everywhere.”

While fans across the country can follow every match on FloWrestling and ESPNU, the best way to experience the intensity of the National Duals Invitational is live in Tulsa. Tickets are on sale now through Ticketmaster and the BOK Center Box Office.

For updates and more information, visit nationaldualsinvitational.com.

About the National Duals Invitational

The National Duals Invitational is a premier collegiate wrestling event featuring 16 of the top NCAA Division I teams competing for a total purse of more than $1 million. Hosted at the BOK Center in Tulsa, Oklahoma, the Invitational offers substantial payouts to participating programs, including $200,000 to the championship team. The National Duals Invitational is sponsored by Paycom and hosted by 34-time NCAA champion Oklahoma State University.