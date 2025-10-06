UnitedAg Partners with SmithRx to Modernize Pharmacy Benefits at Scale

SAN FRANCISCO & IRVINE, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--SmithRx, a modern pharmacy benefits manager (PBM), today announced a new partnership with UnitedAg, a member-owned agricultural trade association and health plan Trust. This collaboration will provide UnitedAg's 1,200+ agricultural entities comprising over 55,000 members with a fiduciary-aligned, transparent, and more affordable pharmacy benefits solution.

By partnering with SmithRx, UnitedAg is moving beyond a pass-through PBM model to embrace a solution built on radical transparency. SmithRx’s platform gives clients full visibility into pharmacy spend and ensures every dollar saved goes directly back to employers and their employees. This approach empowers employers to take control of their benefits costs while offering employees the lowest-cost medications with unmatched clarity and care.

"SmithRx is thrilled to partner with a forward-thinking organization like UnitedAg that shares our commitment to bring clarity and fairness to healthcare," said Jake Frenz, founder and CEO of SmithRx. "This partnership is a testament to the growing demand for a different kind of PBM—one that prioritizes people and provides real savings while delivering an exceptional member experience."

"SmithRx’s innovative model will not only help us manage our costs more effectively but, more importantly, will empower our members to make better decisions about their health," said Kirti Mutatkar, President and CEO of UnitedAg. "Our members are our most valuable asset, and we are dedicated to providing them with the best possible benefits."

UnitedAg members now have access to the SmithRx platform, which empowers them with clear pricing and access to the lowest-cost medications. The platform's technology, including AI-driven efficiencies, delivers an award-winning member experience. This collaboration brings significant value to the plan by uniting a focus on transparency and service, making healthcare more affordable and accessible for all members.

About SmithRx

SmithRx is a modern PBM dedicated to reducing the cost and complexity of pharmacy benefits. The company empowers organizations of all sizes to take control of their pharmacy spend with a radically transparent, universal pass-through model, innovative cost-saving programs, and intuitive technology. Unlike legacy PBMs, SmithRx eliminates hidden fees, passes through 100% of rebates and discounts, and provides real-time prescription pricing and detailed savings reports. This gives clients the insights they need to make informed decisions and achieve meaningful savings for both their business and their employees. Experience the difference transparency, trust, and fairness can make in building a more equitable healthcare system. Learn more at www.smithrx.com.

About UnitedAg

UnitedAg is a member-owned agricultural trade association dedicated to providing comprehensive health benefits, fostering the next generation of agricultural leaders, and advocating for members' interests with lawmakers. Our mission is to support the sustainability and success of our members and the agricultural sector through tailored health benefits, leadership development, and legislative advocacy. Currently, we operate in California and Arizona and will soon expand to Oregon and Colorado.