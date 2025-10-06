Martin Belaysoud Reaffirms Trust in QAD | Redzone to Modernize Its Supply Chain Planning and Procurement Capabilities

SANTA BARBARA, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--QAD Inc., the company transforming manufacturing and supply chains with intelligent, adaptive cloud solutions, announced the successful completion of a major digital transformation project with Group Martin Belaysoud.

This ambitious two-year initiative marks a profound transformation of MB Group’s supply chain operations for its Téréva and Mabéo Industries platforms, underscoring the company’s commitment to ensure product availability while minimizing excess inventory.

Launched in 2023, the project aimed to replace a legacy planning system that had been in place for over a decade—one that had become overly customized and constrained in both performance and scalability. The Group chose to implement the latest release of QAD’s Digital Supply Chain Planning (DSCP) solution—renewing a long-standing partnership with QAD.

“This deployment represents a major milestone in the evolution of our tools, enabling greater responsiveness and improved performance across our teams,” said Amandine Raieri, Procurement Director at MBE.

The latest QAD DSCP solution brings to the Group MB a modern, intuitive interface and advanced capabilities that align with industry best practices. It is designed to manage higher volumes of data while integrating leading technologies, including artificial intelligence, which the Group MB had already been leveraging for over two years. Key innovations include:

A streamlined web interface with a centralized dashboard for full visibility into portfolios, inventory and orders

with a centralized dashboard for full visibility into portfolios, inventory and orders Real-time, high-frequency integration between ERP and QAD DSCP for rapid order processing

and QAD DSCP for rapid order processing Multi-layered pricing logic from ERP to optimize supplier order scenarios and in-system stock transfers

“This new solution will enable us to take customer satisfaction and inventory accuracy to the next level,” added Arnaud Dessale, supply chain director at MBE.

“We are proud to extend our long-standing partnership with Groupe Martin Belaysoud through the successful deployment of the latest version of QAD Digital Supply Chain Planning,” said Roy Arguelles, President of Supply Chain Solutions at QAD. “Their commitment to modernizing planning and procurement capabilities reflects the kind of forward-thinking leadership that defines today’s most resilient enterprises. Together, we’re enabling smarter, faster and more adaptive supply chain decisions that will drive sustainable growth well into the future.”

The project was carried out through close collaboration between QAD Professional Services and Martin Belaysoud business and IT teams, supported by a robust change management program that included tailored training for all supply planners.

Early results are highly promising: improved forecast accuracy, reduced stockouts, increased scalability, and optimized order generation.

About Groupe Martin Belaysoud

Groupe Martin Belaysoud is a leading French B2B distributor serving the Building and Industrial sectors. With a strong portfolio of eight specialized brands—Téréva, NED, Solipac, Mabéo Industries, Fluides Service Technologies, Fluides Service Distribution, Crossroad Aciers, and Grandbains—the Group delivers a complete and diversified offering to its customers. Founded in 1829 in Bourg-en-Bresse, Martin Belaysoud remains fully family-owned and guided by long-term vision. Under the leadership of Franck Bruel, Chairman of the Executive Board, the Group operates 242 sites across France and runs subsidiaries in Slovakia and Morocco. Its 3,000 employees drive consistent performance and customer success. In 2024, Martin Belaysoud achieved revenues of €1.04 billion, representing strong and steady growth of +35% over the past five years.

More information: www.martin-belaysoud.com

About QAD | Redzone

QAD Inc. builds and empowers Adaptive Enterprises. QAD’s cloud manufacturing and supply chain solutions help move businesses from where they are today to where they need to be - by aligning and optimizing people, processes and systems. Thousands of companies have deployed QAD enterprise solutions including enterprise resource planning (ERP), connected workforce (Redzone), process intelligence, supplier relationship management (SRM), digital supply chain planning (DSCP), advanced scheduling, global trade and transportation execution (GTTE), digital commerce and enterprise quality management system (EQMS). To learn more, visit www.qad.com or call +1 805-566-6100. Find us on LinkedIn, X, Facebook and Instagram.