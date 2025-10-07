DB2RE Announces Sale of 46,000-SF Industrial Property Leased to Nucor Rebar

DALLAS--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Davidson Bogel Real Estate (“DB2RE”) is pleased to announce the investment sale of 4700 Singleton Boulevard in Dallas, Texas. The property totals 46,000 square feet of warehouse space. It features substantial outside storage, fully leased to Nucor Rebar, a division of Nucor Corporation (NYSE: NUE) — one of the nation’s largest and most respected steel manufacturers.

Positioned in the West Dallas infill corridor, the property offers immediate access to Interstate 30, Loop 12, and State Highway 183, connecting it to all major logistics arteries throughout the DFW Metroplex. With a combination of functional warehouse space, secure yard, and strong tenancy, 4700 Singleton represents a highly sought-after investment within one of the tightest industrial submarkets in North Texas.

“This sale underscores the continued strength of the infill industrial and IOS investment market in Dallas,” said Philip Cherrick of Davidson Bogel Real Estate, who represented the seller. “Assets like 4700 Singleton — offering long-term tenancy, irreplaceable location, and critical outside storage — continue to drive significant investor interest and premium pricing.”

“Our client was drawn to this opportunity because of the property’s core location, tenant quality, and long-term stability,” added David Guinn, who represented the buyer in the transaction. “Well-located industrial assets with outside storage in Dallas remain extremely competitive, and this acquisition aligns perfectly with our client’s long-term investment strategy.”

The transaction reflects the ongoing investor appetite for mission-critical industrial properties with outdoor storage, a product type in limited supply across urban infill areas of Dallas–Fort Worth.

About Nucor Rebar

Nucor Rebar is part of Nucor Corporation (NYSE: NUE), North America’s largest recycler and a leading producer of steel and steel products. The company provides rebar fabrication and related services to the construction industry nationwide.

About DB2RE

Davidson Bogel Real Estate (DB2RE) is a boutique land investment advisory group and brokerage firm headquartered in the Dallas-Fort Worth Metroplex. Founded by David Davidson, Jr., and Edward Bogel in 2015, the base principle of the company is exceptional client service, with investment and development of land throughout Texas and Oklahoma as the focus. DB2RE concentrates on land acquisitions, dispositions, and investment sales for families, trusts, and developers of retail, multi-family, industrial/mixed-use, and single-family communities.