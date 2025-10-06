KBRA Assigns A+ Rating to City of Pensacola, FL Airport Revenue Bonds, Series 2025 (AMT)

NEW YORK--(BUSINESS WIRE)--KBRA assigns a long-term rating of A+ with a Stable Outlook to the City of Pensacola, FL Airport Revenue Bonds, Series 2025 (AMT).

Key Credit Considerations

The rating was assigned because of the following key credit considerations:

Credit Positives

Balanced leisure, business, and military service area mix generates robust O&D traffic.

Growing service area economy bolsters outlook for increasing passenger activity.

Substantial nonairline revenues provide significant offset to airline rates and charges.

Credit Challenges

Materially elevated debt service and operating costs following issuance of the Bonds.

On-going vulnerability of the Airport’s small enplanement base to economic downturns and airline business decisions despite a balanced traffic mix.

Rating Sensitivities

For Upgrade

Completion of the CIP projects on time and within budget accompanied by a track record of successful operation of the larger and more financially leveraged airport and materially better than forecast leverage and operating metrics.

Continuing growth and diversification of the air trade area economy accompanied by consistent growth in passenger activity.

For Downgrade

Sustained, material decrease in utilization due to adverse macroeconomic conditions and/or the cessation or severe curtailment of air service provided by one or more airlines at PNS.

Substantial borrowing beyond what is currently contemplated resulting in leverage and operating metrics significantly exceeding the current forecast.

To access ratings and relevant documents, click here.

Doc ID: 1011582