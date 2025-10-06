Suffolk-CBNA Joint Venture Awarded Design-Build Contract for Transformational School Rebuild in St. Croix

MIAMI--(BUSINESS WIRE)--The Suffolk-CBNA Joint Venture has been awarded a $789 million contract to lead the design-build reconstruction of four public schools and a curriculum center in St. Croix, U.S. Virgin Islands. This transformative project, part of the Rebuild USVI initiative, represents a major investment in the future of education in the territory and underscores the joint venture’s growing role in supporting long-term community resilience and recovery.

The progressive design-build delivery method was a decisive factor in the selection process. Together, Suffolk Construction Company and CBNA, a wholly owned subsidiary of the Bouygues Construction Group, offer a powerful and proven added-value proposition. Suffolk contributes national expertise in advanced technologies and planning tools, while CBNA adds deep local knowledge, cultural insight, and a well-established presence in the Caribbean. This partnership fosters clarity, efficiency, and authentic collaboration right from the outset.

The St. Croix Education Bundle includes the reconstruction of Alexander Henderson, Alfredo Andrews, Claude O. Markoe, and Pearl B. Larson elementary schools, along with the St. Croix Curriculum Center. This effort builds on the team’s proactive and successful preconstruction phase launch for the St. Thomas Healthcare Bundle, a signature component of Rebuild USVI.

“Education is the foundation of resilient communities, and together with CBNA we are committed to delivering schools that inspire learning and withstand the challenges of the future,” said Tom Thrasher, General Manager, East Coast Florida at Suffolk. “By leveraging CBNA’s design-build approach and Suffolk’s use of advanced technologies, we can deliver these projects with lasting resilience for the people of St. Croix”, continued David Marmasse, Executive Vice President, CBNA.

Beyond design and construction, the Suffolk-CBNA team is investing in the long-term success of the Virgin Islands through its “Build With Us USVI” program. The initiative recently brought together more than 40 local contractors for workshops on federal contracting, prequalification, and best practices for working on large-scale education projects. Representatives from the Office of Disaster Recovery and Virgin Islands Department of Education joined the sessions, underscoring the program’s importance to the territory’s recovery and future workforce development.

By equipping local firms with the knowledge and resources to actively participate in the rebuilding effort, “Build With Us USVI” ensures that investment in new schools translates into lasting opportunities for Virgin Islanders.

The Suffolk-CBNA Joint Venture draws on both partners’ extensive experience delivering complex projects. Suffolk has led the development of modern educational facilities across the United States, while CBNA has successfully executed major infrastructure and building projects throughout the Caribbean. Together, the team offers a unique blend of global and national perspective combined with regional and local expertise that ensures the successful delivery of the U.S. Virgin Islands’ most vital public works projects.

About Suffolk

Suffolk is a national enterprise that builds, innovates and invests. Suffolk is an end-to-end business that provides value throughout the entire project lifecycle by leveraging its core construction management services with vertical service lines that include real estate capital investment, design, self-perform construction services, technology start-up investment (Suffolk Technologies) and innovation research/development.

Suffolk – America’s Contractor – is a national company with more than $8 billion in annual revenue, 3,000 employees, and offices in Boston (headquarters); New York City and Westchester County, New York; Miami, West Palm Beach, Tampa and Estero in Florida; Dallas; Los Angeles, San Francisco and San Diego; Las Vegas; Portland, Maine; New Haven, Connecticut; Herndon, Virginia; and Salt Lake City. Suffolk manages some of the most complex, sophisticated projects in the country, serving clients in every major industry sector, including healthcare, life sciences, education, gaming, transportation/aviation, federal government and public work, mission critical, advanced technology and commercial. Suffolk is privately held and is led by Founder, Chairman and CEO John Fish. Suffolk is ranked #8 on ENR’s list of “Largest Domestic Builders” and #10 on its list of “Top CM-at-Risk Contractors.” For more information, visit www.suffolk.com and follow Suffolk on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn and YouTube.

About CBNA

CBNA is the fully owned subsidiary of the Bouygues Construction group active in the US and the Caribbean region since 2002, delivering large-scale projects such as the iconic Brickell City Centre in Miami, the Waterfront Hotel in Trinidad & Tobago, the Ocean Cay MSC Marine Reserve in The Bahamas, and the Flamingo and Royal Palm Resorts in Sint Maarten. CBNA currently operates in Florida, the US Virgin Islands, the Bahamas, Dominican Republic, Sint Maarten, and Grand Cayman. For more information, visit www.bouyguesconstruction.com.

About BOUYGUES CONSTRUCTION

Bouygues Construction employs 35,600 people around the world, all driven by the greatest and most exciting responsibility of all – building for life. In more than 50 countries, we improve daily life for millions of people by creating structures and buildings that serve life and address all our needs: shelter, healthcare, education, work, entertainment, travel, access to low-carbon energy, etc. At every stage of a project, we put all our expertise and our experience into designing, renovating and building differently so that we can meet the critical imperatives of the environmental transition and achieve construction that is sustainable and less resource intensive. Every day, we make sure that everyone is safe, and that human rights and ethical standards are respected. Committed to strong values, the men and women of Bouygues Construction work passionately alongside their customers and partners so that our footprint becomes ever more positive. In 2024, Bouygues Construction generated sales of €10.3 billion.