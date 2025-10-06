Profluent Announces Multi-Year Collaboration with Corteva to Accelerate Sustainable, AI-Powered Crop Innovation

EMERYVILLE, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Profluent Bio, a pioneer in generative AI for protein design, announced today a strategic collaboration with Corteva, a global leader in agricultural sciences and solutions. Under the collaboration, the companies will use artificial intelligence (AI) and gene editing to deliver a new generation of more sustainable, resilient crops.

The collaboration, which is enabled through Corteva’s Catalyst platform, will focus on designing targeted, AI-driven gene-editing solutions within Corteva’s industry leading Genlytix™ ecosystem.

Profluent’s advances in generative biology include its foundation model, ProGen3, trained on the company’s proprietary Protein Atlas of more than 80 billion protein sequences, and OpenCRISPR-1™, the first AI-created genome editor. By combining Profluent’s foundation models and know-how with Corteva’s global R&D engine, the partners aim to accelerate the development of a flexible toolkit for innovative crop engineering.

“This partnership shows the broad applicability of our AI design platform in generating functional biological sequences across industries,” said Ali Madani, CEO of Profluent Bio. “We’re thrilled to collaborate with Corteva, one of the world’s foremost agricultural innovators, whose leadership in plant science and field validation ensures advanced technologies make a real difference in agriculture. Our work with Corteva signals the abundance of opportunities ahead as AI unlocks breakthrough solutions to real challenges in biology.”

Corteva is a global pure-play agriculture company investing in industry-leading innovation to discover and deliver a diverse mix of seed, crop protection, and digital products and services to enable farmers in more than 100 countries around the world. Corteva’s Genlytix™ ecosystem is a set of industry-leading capabilities that enable gene editing and its future role in plant breeding, including precision to improve yield, pest resistance, tolerance to drought and heat, and quality.

“We’re excited to collaborate with Profluent as we work to develop next-generation solutions to address the new and growing challenges facing agriculture,” said Tom Greene, senior director at Corteva and global leader for Corteva Catalyst. “By combining our existing gene editing expertise with Profluent’s foundation models in protein design, we have the opportunity to engineer next-generation gene editing tools that improve precision, expand functionality, and create dependable solutions for growers worldwide.”

The financials of this agreement were not disclosed.

About Profluent

Profluent is an AI-first company pushing the frontier of de novo protein design to author new biology. Grounded in nature with AI as an interpreter, Profluent’s powerful foundation model platform unlocks solutions that transform medicine, agriculture, and beyond. Founded in 2022 and headquartered in Emeryville, CA, Profluent is backed by leading investors including Spark Capital, Insight Partners, Air Street Capital, AIX Ventures, and Convergent Ventures. To learn more, visit profluent.bio.