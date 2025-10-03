-

KBRA Assigns Preliminary Rating to Senior Unsecured Notes of Obsidian Insurance Holdings, Inc.

NEW YORK--(BUSINESS WIRE)--KBRA assigns a preliminary rating of "BBB-" with Stable Outlook to Senior Unsecured Notes ("Notes") to be issued by Obsidian Insurance Holdings, Inc. (OIH) (KBRA Issuer Rating: BBB-/Stable). The intended use of proceeds include retiring existing senior unsecured notes due 2025, supporting future premium growth and general corporate purposes.

Obsidian is a hybrid fronting carrier focused on the U.S. property/casualty and specialty markets. It operates through OIH's subsidiaries: Obsidian Specialty Insurance Company (OSIC), Obsidian Insurance Company (OIC), and Obsidian Pacific Insurance Company (OPIC). OIC and OPIC are admitted carriers and OSIC is a surplus lines carrier. Each program is supported by an individualized panel of reinsurers, and Obsidian underwrites and participates as a risk taker on programs.

To access ratings and relevant documents, click here.

Methodologies

Disclosures

A description of all substantially material sources that were used to prepare the credit rating and information on the methodology(ies) (inclusive of any material models and sensitivity analyses of the relevant key rating assumptions, as applicable) used in determining the credit rating is available in the Information Disclosure Form(s) located here.

Information on the meaning of each rating category can be located here.

Further disclosures relating to this rating action are available in the Information Disclosure Form(s) referenced above. Additional information regarding KBRA policies, methodologies, rating scales and disclosures are available at www.kbra.com.

About KBRA

Kroll Bond Rating Agency, LLC (KBRA), one of the major credit rating agencies (CRA), is a full-service CRA registered with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission as an NRSRO. Kroll Bond Rating Agency Europe Limited is registered as a CRA with the European Securities and Markets Authority. Kroll Bond Rating Agency UK Limited is registered as a CRA with the UK Financial Conduct Authority. In addition, KBRA is designated as a Designated Rating Organization (DRO) by the Ontario Securities Commission for issuers of asset-backed securities to file a short form prospectus or shelf prospectus. KBRA is also recognized as a Qualified Rating Agency by Taiwan’s Financial Supervisory Commission and is recognized by the National Association of Insurance Commissioners as a Credit Rating Provider (CRP) in the U.S.

Doc ID: 1011579

Contacts

Analytical Contacts

Donna Halverstadt, Managing Director (Lead Analyst)
+1 646-731-3352
donna.halverstadt@kbra.com

Lewis Delosa, Director
+1 646-731-2312
lewis.delosa@kbra.com

Peter Giacone, Senior Managing Director (Rating Committee Chair)
+1 646-731-2407
peter.giacone@kbra.com

Business Development Contact

Tina Bukow, Managing Director
+1 646-731-2368
tina.bukow@kbra.com

Industry:

Kroll Bond Rating Agency, LLC

Details
Headquarters: New York City, New York
CEO: Jim Nadler
Employees: 400+
Organization: PRI
Release Versions
English
Hashtags
#creditratingagency
#creditratings
#financialmarkets
#fixedincome
#kbra
#kbraratings
#kbraresearch
#ratingagency
#structuredfinance

Contacts

Analytical Contacts

Donna Halverstadt, Managing Director (Lead Analyst)
+1 646-731-3352
donna.halverstadt@kbra.com

Lewis Delosa, Director
+1 646-731-2312
lewis.delosa@kbra.com

Peter Giacone, Senior Managing Director (Rating Committee Chair)
+1 646-731-2407
peter.giacone@kbra.com

Business Development Contact

Tina Bukow, Managing Director
+1 646-731-2368
tina.bukow@kbra.com

Social Media Profiles
KBRA X
KBRA Analytics X
More News From Kroll Bond Rating Agency, LLC

KBRA Assigns Preliminary Ratings to Provident Funding Mortgage Trust 2025-5 (PFMT 2025-5)

NEW YORK--(BUSINESS WIRE)--KBRA assigns preliminary ratings to 38 classes of mortgage pass-through certificates from Provident Funding Mortgage Trust 2025-5 (PFMT 2025-5). Provident Funding Mortgage Trust 2025-5 (PFMT 2025-5) is an RMBS transaction comprising 706 agency-eligible, conforming mortgage loans with an aggregate stated principal balance of approximately $340.5 million as of the October 1, 2025 cut-off date. The underlying collateral consists of fully amortizing, 30-year fixed-rate mo...

KBRA Assigns Preliminary Ratings to American Credit Acceptance Receivables Trust 2025-4

NEW YORK--(BUSINESS WIRE)--KBRA assigns preliminary ratings to five classes of notes issued by American Credit Acceptance Receivables Trust 2025-4 (“ACAR 2025-4”), an ABS transaction collateralized by a pool of auto loans. ACAR 2025-4 will issue five classes of notes totaling $549.3 million. The ratings reflect initial credit enhancement of 61.10% for the Class A notes through 16.50% for the Class E notes. Credit enhancement will consist of overcollateralization, subordination of the junior not...

KBRA Assigns Preliminary Ratings to Angel Oak Mortgage Trust 2025-10 (AOMT 2025-10)

NEW YORK--(BUSINESS WIRE)--KBRA assigns preliminary ratings to eight classes of mortgage-backed certificates from Angel Oak Mortgage Trust 2025-10 (AOMT 2025-10), a $281.2 million non-prime RMBS transaction. The underlying collateral, comprised of 608 residential mortgages, is characterized by a significant concentration of loans underwritten using alternative income documentation. All the loans are either classified as exempt (54.1%) from the Ability-to-Repay/Qualified Mortgage rule due to bei...
Back to Newsroom