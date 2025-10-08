Tax Systems Acquires Loctax to Further Strengthen Its Position in the European Tax SaaS Market

LONDON--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Tax Systems, a global tax and accounting software provider, has today announced the acquisition of Loctax, a leading provider of collaborative tax, compliance, risk and governance solutions for in-house global tax teams. The acquisition will enable Tax Systems to deliver on its goal of becoming EMEA’s leading SaaS tax compliance platform and will significantly accelerate the development of its product roadmap.

Loctax is the first-ever AI tax control centre that helps finance and tax teams automate compliance processes, manage risks and centralise data across all jurisdictions and tax types. Loctax brings together everything from monitoring filings and deadlines to workflows, business support and reporting, powered by AI agents that reduce manual effort.

By bringing Loctax into its portfolio, Tax Systems adds a category-defining solution that delivers the first context-aware, integrated workflow across multiple tax processes. In addition, Loctax has already embedded agentic AI in real-world use cases, complementing the existing Tax Systems products to create a powerful end-to-end platform that provides tax teams with greater oversight, automation, and assurance.

Leveraging the latest innovations in cloud and AI, the integration of the two companies’ solutions represents a significant milestone in Tax Systems’ commitment to its vision of 'one platform, total control'. For customers, the acquisition will deliver enhanced control over their tax operations. In addition to compliance, they can gain complete visibility of their data and obligations, with the confidence that all aspects of their tax function are connected and securely managed.

“This acquisition is an exciting milestone for Tax Systems,” said Bruce Martin, CEO of Tax Systems. “Loctax has created the first true tax control centre, and integrating it with our existing solutions will allow us to deliver a more comprehensive platform for tax teams. It will also significantly strengthen our market position, enabling our customers to manage their tax obligations with confidence and the advanced capabilities required. We look forward to working closely with the Loctax team.”

“Joining forces with the Tax Systems team felt like a logical next step for Loctax,” said Stevi Frooninckx, CEO of Loctax. “Our AI tax control centre can now integrate with the tax engines in the Tax Systems product portfolio, to provide end-to-end visibility and control over tax jobs like Pillar Two or the tax provision process. Together we will define the tax function of the future, and empower leading tax teams to have the highest levels of preparedness for any upcoming challenges.”

Loctax will continue to operate under its own brand as “a Tax Systems company” during the transition period, ensuring continuity for customers while benefiting from the scale and backing of Tax Systems. Its go-to-market and product teams will report into Tax Systems, maintaining close engagement with existing customers. At the same time, dedicated resources have been allocated to integrate Loctax’s platform with Tax Systems’ wider suite, unlocking the full power of the combined offering.

About Tax Systems

Tax Systems, a Providence Equity Partners (“Providence”) backed business, is a global multi-tax compliance SaaS provider, with market-leading solutions across the UK, Ireland, Europe, and the UAE. Its solutions digitise tax processes and revolutionise compliance operations, enabling tax professionals to create better opportunities and generate valuable insights from their tax function while also mitigating risk. Translating complex, ever-changing tax legislation into intuitive solutions, customers can trust that their calculations will be right, first-time, every time.

Founded in 1991, Tax Systems has over 30 years’ experience and works with over 42% of the FTSE 100 and 80% of the top advisory firms in the UK and Ireland, where more than 30,000 tax professionals are trained to use their solutions, filing over 200,000 submissions every year.

About Loctax

Loctax is the first AI tax control centre for global tax operations. It gives in-house finance and tax teams one place to manage global tax obligations, monitor KPIs and orchestrate collaboration in an autonomous and secure platform that helps teams stay ahead of surprises. With Loctax, teams centrally manage workflows with clear roles and responsibilities. Legal, tax and financial data is captured and stored, leaving a guaranteed audit trail.

Built-in AI uses company-specific data with trusted tax regulatory content to give accurate answers and practical support. It classifies documents and extracts data in multiple languages and links them to the right entity and period. Agents can manage incoming emails and create tasks to execute. The result is solid compliance, stronger control and effective business support, putting tax in a strategic seat.

Founded in 2020 in Belgium and backed by Europe’s leading VCs, including Index Ventures, Seedcamp and NAP.vc, Loctax serves customers from high-growth innovators to the world’s biggest enterprises.