Business Reply and Pusterla 1880: Global Digital Transformation in Luxury Packaging with Oracle Cloud

TURIN, Italy--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Business Reply, the Reply company specialized in the implementation of enterprise solutions based on Oracle technologies, supported Pusterla 1880 — an international leader in the luxury packaging sector — in a digital transformation project aimed at standardizing and optimizing financial, logistics, and production processes on a global scale.

With over 140 years of experience and a continuously expanding presence across Europe, Asia, and the Americas, Pusterla 1880 operates in a sector that demands high standards of customization, quality, and precision. End-to-end supply chain traceability is a strategic element for ensuring full control over the entire production cycle, from the management of raw materials to the delivery of the finished product. The company’s growth and market diversification had led to excessive fragmentation of IT systems, resulting in negative impacts on visibility, coordination, and operational scalability.

With the support of Business Reply, Pusterla 1880 adopted a fully integrated solution on Oracle Cloud, enabling the harmonization of operational workflows on a global scale. The project involved several modules of the Oracle Cloud suite, including ERP Cloud (Financials, Procurement, Order Management, Supply Chain Planning, and Manufacturing), Oracle WMS Cloud, and Oracle Transportation Management (OTM) Cloud. In particular, the introduction of Oracle Transportation Management significantly optimized the management of international logistics flows, enabling more efficient shipment planning, real-time load tracking, and proactive exception management. The centralization of transportation information and the ability to monitor operational KPIs in real time further enhanced collaboration between logistics and production departments, contributing to reduced costs and delays.

“The collaboration with Business Reply and the implementation of Oracle Cloud have allowed us to gain an integrated view of our business units and complete control over our financial and operational processes. The end-to-end system integration has enabled us to manage the entire operational flow — from procurement planning through to logistics and administration — in a smooth and coordinated way, reducing manual activities and automating low-value tasks. This result allows us to support strategic decisions with reliable and shared data.” said Luca Meana, Presidente di Pusterla 1880.

Business Reply, one of the few partners in EMEA to have achieved all Oracle Cloud Service Expertise certifications in the Supply Chain Management area — including Product Lifecycle Management, Supply Chain Planning, Transportation and Global Trade Management, Warehouse Management, Manufacturing, Order Management, and Procurement — accompanied Pusterla 1880 on an end-to-end digital transformation journey, demonstrating its ability to implement high-value solutions on Oracle Cloud to support the evolution of manufacturing companies in dynamic and continuously changing scenarios.

Pusterla 1880

Pusterla 1880 is a leading company in luxury packaging production with a long tradition and a strong commitment to sustainability and innovation. Through continuous research into innovative materials and original technical solutions, Pusterla offers high-quality, customised packaging with a focus on environmental sustainability. www.pusterla1880.com

Business Reply

Business Reply is the Reply group company specialized in the creation of integrated systems based on Oracle application solutions. With over 20 years of experience, Business Reply is a leading provider of ERP and Corporate Governance services. Driven by a strong commitment to Digital Transformation, continuous investments in innovation, research and development, and dedicated training programs for its people, Business Reply was the first Italian Oracle partner to implement projects on Oracle ERP Cloud, OTM Cloud, and Service Cloud platforms. Business Reply supports its clients with in-depth knowledge of business processes — gained through extensive experience across different industries — combined with strong technical expertise in all Oracle application solutions (ERP, CX, Transportation and Supply Chain, PLM, HCM, and Business Intelligence).

Reply

Reply [EXM, STAR: REY, ISIN: IT0005282865] specialises in the design and implementation of solutions based on new communication channels and digital media. As a network of highly specialised companies, Reply supports major industrial groups in the telecom and media; industry and services; banking and insurance and public sectors in defining and developing business models enabled by the new paradigms of AI, cloud computing, digital media and the internet of things. Reply's services include: consulting, system integration and digital services. www.reply.com