MAAPW Marks First CO2 Shipment on Trailblazer Pipeline

MADRID, Neb.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Mid America Agri Products/Wheatland (MAAPW) today announced the start of carbon dioxide capture at its Madrid, Nebraska, ethanol facility, with volumes to be transported on Tallgrass’ Trailblazer Pipeline for permanent sequestration in Wyoming.

MAAPW: A Founder’s Vision Realized

For MAAPW, becoming the first customer to deliver CO2 to the Trailblazer pipeline represents more than a technical achievement — it fulfills the vision of founder Robert “Bob” Lundeen. A pioneer in Nebraska’s ethanol industry, Lundeen believed ethanol’s future depended on continuous innovation and bold investment.

“This achievement honors my father’s belief in acting boldly for the future,” said Tina Lundeen Smith, chairperson of the board and EVP of business development at MAAPW. “By partnering with Tallgrass on the Trailblazer project, we’re securing value for our employees, creating stable demand for local corn growers, and ensuring benefits flow directly into the community that supports us.”

“Trailblazer helps us make ethanol more competitive in low-carbon markets,” added MAAPW CEO Prestin Read. “It reinforces Nebraska’s ag economy by paving the way for new decarbonized markets and stronger rural economies. We are especially grateful for the hard work and leadership of our plant manager, Mike Kluthe, and for the dedication of our employees, whose commitment makes this achievement possible.”

“Thanks to the vision of Nebraskans like Bob Lundeen, the state is now positioned at the forefront of the biofuel industry,” said Alison Nelson, segment president of CO2 business development and origination at Tallgrass. “We are incredibly proud to work alongside MAAPW and others across Nebraska to make large-scale carbon capture a reality and demonstrate how rural economies can thrive while setting the standard for global energy innovation.”

“This project strengthens the entire biofuels ecosystem,” added Kyle Quackenbush, Tallgrass’ segment president of commercial operations, “enabling the production of low-carbon, high-value fuels and feedstocks, while unlocking new markets for Nebraska’s products and new opportunities for its communities.”

About MAAPW

Mid America Agri Products/Wheatland (MAAPW), headquartered in North Platte, Nebraska, operates a 48-million-gallon-per-year ethanol plant near Madrid, processing roughly 16.5 million bushels of corn annually. In addition to ethanol, the plant produces WDGS, corn oil, and biogenic CO2 for capture. Founded by Robert “Bob” Lundeen, MAAPW remains family-led with CEO Prestin Read, Chair and EVP Tina Lundeen Smith, General Manager Mike Kluthe, and Plant Manager Brandon Reynolds.

About Tallgrass

Tallgrass is a leading energy infrastructure company focused on safely, reliably, and sustainably delivering the energy and services that fuel homes and businesses and enable our nation’s quality of life. For over a decade, Tallgrass has called Nebraska “home,” with over 100 of our Nebraskan employees operating more than 2,000 miles of pipelines in the state every day. Across the broader U.S., Tallgrass has more than 1,000 workers operating over 10,000 miles of infrastructure that stretches from Ohio to Oregon and North Dakota down to South Texas.