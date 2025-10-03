DXP Enterprises, Inc. Announces Acquisition of APSCO, LLC

HOUSTON--(BUSINESS WIRE)--DXP Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ: DXPE) today announced that it has completed the acquisition of APSCO, LLC (“APSCO”). Founded in 1986, APSCO is headquartered in Redmond, Washington servicing Alaska, Colorado, Hawaii, Idaho, Montana, Oregon, Washington, and Wyoming and surrounding markets.

APSCO is a leading manufacturer’s representative of pumps, controls and process equipment focused on serving the water and wastewater industry. DXP funded the acquisition with cash from the balance sheet.

“We are pleased to announce the acquisition of APSCO. APSCO adds another great company to our water and wastewater platform. APSCO will enhance our product and aftermarket and service capabilities, along with furthering our efforts to grow our DXP Water platform,” commented David Little, Chairman, and Chief Executive Officer of DXP.

The signing of the definitive agreement occurred on October 1, 2025. Sales and adjusted EBITDA for APSCO for the last twelve months ending July 31, 2025, were approximately $12.9 million and $1.5 million, respectively. Adjusted EBITDA was calculated as income before tax, plus interest, plus depreciation and amortization, plus non-recurring items less go-forward selling costs.

Kent Yee, Chief Financial Officer, stated, “We are very excited to have APSCO as a part of DXP. We are excited to welcome APSCO’s talented and hardworking employees to the DXP team. We continue to execute on our strategy of making acquisitions in markets and business models where we can continue to enhance DXP. APSCO complements our recent focus on water and wastewater acquisitions and provides us with a meaningful presence in the Pacific Northwest and broader western U.S. region. This transaction will be positive for APSCO and DXP’s customers, employees, and shareholders. We look forward to closing 2025 with additional acquisitions and continuing this path into 2026 as we grow, improve and scale DXP.”

About DXP Enterprises, Inc.

DXP Enterprises, Inc. is a leading products and service distributor that adds value and total cost savings solutions to industrial customers throughout the United States, Canada, Mexico, and Dubai. DXP provides innovative pumping solutions, supply chain services and maintenance, repair, operating and production ("MROP") services that emphasize and utilize DXP’s vast product knowledge and technical expertise in rotating equipment, bearings, power transmission, metal working, industrial supplies and safety products and services. DXP's breadth of MROP products and service solutions allows DXP to be flexible and customer-driven, creating competitive advantages for our customers. DXP’s business segments include Service Centers, Innovative Pumping Solutions and Supply Chain Services. For more information, go to www.dxpe.com.

The Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 provides a “safe harbor” for forward-looking statements. Certain information included in this press release (as well as information included in oral statements or other written statements made by or to be made by the Company) contains statements that are forward-looking. Such forward-looking information involves important risks and uncertainties that could significantly affect anticipated results in the future; and accordingly, such results may differ from those expressed in any forward-looking statement made by or on behalf of the Company. These risks and uncertainties include but are not limited to; ability to obtain needed capital, dependence on existing management, leverage, and debt service, domestic or global economic conditions, and changes in customer preferences and attitudes. In some cases, you can identify forward-looking statements by terminology such as, but not limited to, “may,” “will,” “should,” “intend,” “expect,” “plan,” “anticipate,” “believe,” “estimate,” “predict,” “potential,” “goal,” or “continue” or the negative of such terms or other comparable terminology. For more information, review the Company’s filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission.