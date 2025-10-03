Kernal Bio Joins Lilly Gateway Labs to Accelerate In Vivo Cell Therapies

BOSTON--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Kernal Biologics, Inc., a venture-backed therapeutics company developing novel therapeutics to program human cells directly inside the body, today announced its relocation to Lilly Gateway Labs (LGL) in Boston.

Located within the Eli Lilly and Company (Lilly) Seaport Innovation Center, Lilly Gateway Labs is a shared innovation accelerator that supports promising early-stage biotechs by providing cutting-edge lab space, along with tailored scientific engagement and strategic guidance through direct access to Lilly scientists, researchers and executives. Companies selected to join LGL benefit from shared resources, operational support, and access to Lilly’s global network of experts, while retaining strategic independence.

“We are honored to join this vibrant innovation hub and advance our therapeutic programs in such a collaborative environment,” said Yusuf Erkul, MD, MBA, Co-Founder and CEO of Kernal Bio. “The Gateway Labs model offers tailored support for companies at our stage, allowing us to stay focused on our scientific mission while benefiting from Lilly’s deep expertise.”

Kernal Bio recently unveiled its proprietary large language model for mRNA design, kernaLMTM, at the 2nd Annual Computational RNA Design & Delivery Summit. The model significantly outperforms current state-of-the-art models. Following this milestone, Kernal Bio was accepted into NVIDIA’s Inception program, gaining access to advanced tools and computational infrastructure. “Support from NVIDIA and Lilly will help us scale our AI-driven solutions and accelerate our pipeline of transformative therapies,” said Burak Yilmaz, MS, Co-founder and President of Kernal Bio.

About Kernal Biologics, Inc.

Kernal Bio is a venture-backed therapeutics company engineering cells inside the body using AI-designed, cell-selective mRNA and targeted lipid nanoparticle (LNP) technology. By developing in vivo CAR-T therapies, Kernal Bio is advancing precision treatments for autoimmune diseases and blood cancers. The company was founded by experts from MIT, Harvard, Merck, and BMS, and its leadership team brings a track record of three FDA-approved therapies and over 120 patents. With support from leading investors—including Hummingbird Ventures, Amgen Ventures, HBM, FoundersX, Gaingels, and Y Combinator—Kernal Bio is transforming the future of cell therapy design and delivery. For more information, please visit our website at www.kernalbio.com. You can also connect with us on LinkedIn and X.

About the mRNA2.0 Platform

Kernal Bio is at the forefront of mRNA therapeutics and synergistically exploits targeted LNP (lipid nanoparticle) delivery and cell-selective translation of its synthetic mRNA, controlling the amount and site of protein produced, without the need for any genetic editing or the risk of genomic integration. Our proprietary best-in-class decorated lipid nanoparticle technology allows us to achieve in situ cell engineering via systemic, targeted, extra-hepatic delivery to specific tissues and cells, such as T cells. The delivery capability, combined with the translation of cell-selective mRNA, eliminates off-target effects. This expertise is enabled by Kernal Bio’s proprietary machine learning (ML) powered platform that discovers RNA sequence motifs from clinical human data with preferential translation based on cell type.