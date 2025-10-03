Doctors, Inc. and Nankodo Enter into Strategic Capital and Business Alliance

TOKYO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Doctors, Inc. (Headquarters: Minato-ku, Tokyo; President & CEO: Takao Yanagawa; hereinafter “Doctors”), a leading provider of comprehensive digital health solutions ranging from service development to platform deployment, and Nankodo Co., Ltd. (Headquarters: Bunkyo-ku, Tokyo; President: Kenta Kodachi; hereinafter “Nankodo”), Japan’s foremost academic publisher specializing in medicine and healthcare, announced on September 30, 2025, the conclusion of a capital and business alliance agreement. Through this partnership, the two companies have commenced the joint development of a next-generation AI Medical Knowledge Platform, integrating Doctors’ digital health ecosystem—including the Doctors Station™ online medical support platform—with Nankodo’s extensive repository of medical publications and scholarly resources.

Addressing the Growing Burden on Healthcare Professionals

Healthcare professionals worldwide, particularly physicians, are facing unprecedented workloads. To sustain and improve public health, it is imperative to fundamentally transform the diagnostic and therapeutic workflows within healthcare institutions. By combining the cutting-edge digital health capabilities of Doctors with the trusted medical expertise of Nankodo—publisher of “Today’s Therapeutics” and other seminal works that have supported Japan’s medical community for over a century—the two companies will leverage generative AI to create a platform that seamlessly fuses clinical-grade digital infrastructure with validated medical knowledge.

The AI Medical Knowledge Platform

The new platform will be built on the foundations of Doctors Station™ OEM and Doctors Station™ DX, combining them with Nankodo’s vast library of medical knowledge and enhanced through AI-driven customization. The platform will deliver medical AI applications that allow healthcare professionals to access evidence-based, clinically relevant insights in a simple, fast, and reliable manner. This innovation aims to:

Streamline diagnostic and therapeutic processes

Enhance the quality of medical care

Improve the operational productivity of healthcare institutions

Future Expansion

Looking ahead, the companies plan to extend this AI-powered infrastructure beyond healthcare professionals to patients and general users, democratizing access to trusted medical knowledge. Doctors and Nankodo remain committed to jointly building a robust AI foundation that will support the future of medicine and healthcare on a global scale.

About Nankodo Co., Ltd.

Founded in 1879, Nankodo is Japan’s oldest and most respected medical publisher, specializing in medicine, pharmacy, and nursing. For more than 140 years, the company has supported healthcare professionals and researchers by publishing authoritative medical books and academic journals. In recent years, Nankodo has expanded into digital services, offering AI-powered search platforms and electronic medical record integration tools. With its unique blend of tradition and innovation, Nankodo continues to advance medical knowledge for healthcare providers, patients, and society.

About Today’s Therapeutics

“Today’s Therapeutics” is a bestselling annual reference book, first published in 1977, that provides clinicians with concise, evidence-based drug information alongside detailed therapeutic guidelines. In addition to the book, the series is available as an app and web-based service, delivering the latest pharmaceutical information across multiple channels to healthcare providers.

About Doctors, Inc.

Doctors, Inc. provides online medical teams, medical DX platforms, and healthcare operations, with the aim of realizing truly physician-centered digital health services and leading the next era of digital health.

Online Hospital Platforms: Doctors Station™ OEM and Doctors Station™ DX

Doctors Station™ OEM is an online medical platform built on a cloud system compliant with healthcare security and regulatory standards. It enables the simple, secure, and rapid development of “medical and healthcare services.”

- Key Features of Doctors Station™ OEM:

Compliance with healthcare security requirements Rapid development of medical and healthcare services Seamless connectivity with medical devices and wearable devices System integration with external applications and services

Doctors Station™ DX is a large-scale online medical platform designed to enable broader, platform-based medical and healthcare businesses.

- Key Features of Doctors Station™ DX:

Powerful customizability allowing back-end level customization Utilization of transactional data circulating on the platform Ability to bundle multiple services built on Doctors Station™ OEM and provide them as packaged services OEM provision of the platform owner’s services to other corporations

Company Information

Doctors, Inc.

Company Name: Doctors, Inc.

Representative: Takao Yanagawa, President & CEO

Headquarters: 5F PMO Hamamatsucho II, 2-3-6 Shibakoen, Minato-ku, Tokyo

Established: September 2016

Business Launch: October 2019

Business Activities: Utilizing a proprietary network of Expert Physicians ™ under its unique guidelines, Doctors provides commercialization support for digital health services (“Doctors Hub™”), comprehensive support for medical DX and digital health innovation (“Doctors Next™”), and collaborative online medical support services (“Doctors Station™”).

Expert Physicians ™ : A network of over 700 physicians, primarily board-certified specialists, with extensive clinical experience and a forward-looking stance toward digital health and medical DX.

™ under its unique guidelines, Doctors provides commercialization support for digital health services (“Doctors Hub™”), comprehensive support for medical DX and digital health innovation (“Doctors Next™”), and collaborative online medical support services (“Doctors Station™”). ™ Website: https://doctors-inc.net/

Nankodo Co., Ltd.